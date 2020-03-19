‘Embarrassing tactics’, ‘Relegation’ – These Fulham fans thought this early season result would spell disaster for their campaign

This was always going to be a season of significant pressure for Fulham and particularly Scott Parker as they looked to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

With nine games now left to play in the campaign, the Whites sit in third place, a position they probably would not have been too disappointed with back in August, but with six points separating them from the automatic places they still have plenty of work to do.

Matches against Leeds United and West Brom are still in the offing as they look to sneak promotion back in to the top-flight but it was against one of the current strugglers that their season got underway.

The opening day brought a trip to Barnsley, the team currently sat rock-bottom of the division, and it was a match which did not go to plan for The Whites.

A Luke Thomas strike in the first half was enough to earn the Tykes all three points and brought the travelling Fulham fans crashing back down to Earth.

QUIZ: The Fulham player nationality quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 Where is Marek Rodak from? England Slovakia Slovenia Lithuania

Here is what they had to say at full-time back then…

Embarrassing. Defenders needed or we’re in the deep doo doo — C̳h̳r̳i̳s̳t̳i̳a̳n̳e̳ (@urghbusani) August 3, 2019

Embarrassing tactics — john (@JohnFFC__) August 3, 2019

We got pasted in midfield and defence. — Adam (@MadaFFC) August 3, 2019

How Kamara and Christie will get in the team again is beyond me. Honestly embarrassing today. — Decs McNally (@DecsMcNally) August 3, 2019

If nothing is done we will get destroyed by half decent opposition. — Paul Murray (@paul_a_murray) August 3, 2019

Announce back to back relegation — E. Zat (@DoubleeZat) August 3, 2019

Unsurprisingly then, there was a lot of doom and gloom. Fulham were very poor, in fairness, and their fans were not afraid to show their displeasure.

However in the months since they gradually rose up the table and have been present in the top-six for a long-time now, still remaining in contention for a place in the Premier League next season.

In the defence of those disgruntled fans back in August, frustrating inadequacies have remained. Parker’s side frequently still lack urgency in attack whilst mistakes at the back have only recently been clamped down on with the introduction of Michael Hector – although they did still manage a 3-0 defeat to Barnsley at home in the reverse match as well.

For any other club, it would have been classed as a decent season. But with the likes of Mitrovic, Knockaert, Cairney and Cavaleiro in their ranks, expectations were high at Craven Cottage and with good reason.

These reactions to the early season were over the top, but their points largely remain valid.