‘Embarrassing’, ‘Stinks of relegation’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are furious with key figure after latest defeat

Charlton Athletic’s dismal start to the season continued last night as they were beaten 3-2 by Accrington Stanley at The Valley.

After a busy summer that saw boss Nigel Adkins backed in the market, the expectation was for the Addicks to be pushing for promotion.

Yet, after 13 games, they sit 22nd in the table having won just two games and the side are already four points from safety, with the play-offs a long way away. Therefore, fans are understandably livid at the way the campaign has played out, and they are calling for Adkins to go.

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa Won Lost

As you would expect, last night’s loss, where Charlton were comfortably second best for large parts, has intensified those calls, with the support expecting owner Thomas Sandgaard to act swiftly in order to get the season back on track.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the former Hull City boss from a section of the support on Twitter…

An embarrassing performance yet again.The players not fit to wear this charlton shirt and adkins Must go……. — kevin gallagher (@kevingallaghe15) October 19, 2021

Stinks of relegation at the moment, he has to go. — Charlton Hack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafchack) October 19, 2021

Adkins gone right now — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) October 19, 2021

4 points frm safety plus goal difference now #cafc

We only showed some urgency when went 3-1 down, pathetic — Jonathan Avis (@Avis2Jonathan) October 19, 2021

Not one fan wants Adkins in #cafc — ollie (@ollie_cafc) October 19, 2021

Anyone that remains an Adkins or Sandgaard apologist needs their head looking at now. Mental. This is, quite simply, the worst #CAFC team EVER. — TheBol (@TheBol5) October 19, 2021

If Adkins isn't sacked he should resign out of respect for the fans #cafc — Clifford Laysell (@CliffordLaysell) October 19, 2021