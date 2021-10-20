Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Stinks of relegation’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are furious with key figure after latest defeat

Charlton Athletic’s dismal start to the season continued last night as they were beaten 3-2 by Accrington Stanley at The Valley.

After a busy summer that saw boss Nigel Adkins backed in the market, the expectation was for the Addicks to be pushing for promotion.

Yet, after 13 games, they sit 22nd in the table having won just two games and the side are already four points from safety, with the play-offs a long way away. Therefore, fans are understandably livid at the way the campaign has played out, and they are calling for Adkins to go.

As you would expect, last night’s loss, where Charlton were comfortably second best for large parts, has intensified those calls, with the support expecting owner Thomas Sandgaard to act swiftly in order to get the season back on track.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the former Hull City boss from a section of the support on Twitter…


