‘Embarrassing’, ‘Spineless’ – These Cardiff City fans are furious after League Cup defeat

Cardiff City were hammered 3-0 by Northampton Town in their League Cup first round clash this afternoon.

The newly-promoted League One side were much better than the Championship outfit from the first whistle and a penalty from Harry Smith ensured they took the lead before the break.

Whatever Neil Harris said at half-time didn’t have the desired impact as goals from Matt Warburton and Ryan Watson put the hosts in a commanding position before the hour mark and they would see the game out with relative ease.

Considering Harris picked a reasonably strong XI despite the disrupted pre-season his team had, this was a shock result and the performance must have alarmed the boss ahead of the opener against Sheffield Wednesday next week.

It certainly concerned the fans, who were not at all happy with the display from the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the loss from Twitter…

Such a spineless performance — Three Little Birds (@ThreeBluebirds_) September 5, 2020

Any chance of a refund 😁 firstly overpriced in the first place and secondly an absolute embarrassing performance from a strongish side and paying £10 for a frozen screen majority of the game — Ieuan James (@ieuanjames7) September 5, 2020

I feel sorry for anyone who paid £10 to watch that club should refund it EMBARASSING — WelshRees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRees89) September 5, 2020

Bit embarrassing tbh — Sebbong 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DSebburn) September 5, 2020

Rubbish — Matthew John (@Matthew_John98) September 5, 2020

Well, that was abysmal. — Andrew Morris (@AndiMorris85) September 5, 2020

Well, football season is back 😂 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 H 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@hbomb1927) September 5, 2020