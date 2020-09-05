Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Spineless’ – These Cardiff City fans are furious after League Cup defeat

Published

22 mins ago

on

Cardiff City were hammered 3-0 by Northampton Town in their League Cup first round clash this afternoon.

The newly-promoted League One side were much better than the Championship outfit from the first whistle and a penalty from Harry Smith ensured they took the lead before the break.

Whatever Neil Harris said at half-time didn’t have the desired impact as goals from Matt Warburton and Ryan Watson put the hosts in a commanding position before the hour mark and they would see the game out with relative ease.

Considering Harris picked a reasonably strong XI despite the disrupted pre-season his team had, this was a shock result and the performance must have alarmed the boss ahead of the opener against Sheffield Wednesday next week.

It certainly concerned the fans, who were not at all happy with the display from the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the loss from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Spineless’ – These Cardiff City fans are furious after League Cup defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: