‘Embarrassing’, ‘Should not be starting games for us’ – Many Sunderland fans rip into player following Rotherham drubbing

31 mins ago

Just a few weeks after they were battered 4-0 on the road against Portsmouth, Sunderland fans probably didn’t think it could get much worse after their trip to Fratton Park.

But they were very wrong as yesterday’s away clash with Rotherham United delivered more misery for the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson’s side had obtained back-to-back victories in the league away from home against Gillingham and Crewe Alexandra to banish that defeat against Pompey to the history books but a loss against lowly Charlton Athletic last week wasn’t what the doctor ordered.

And neither was what happened against the Millers as Johnson’s side were punished heavily in the form of a 5-1 defeat.

It was only 2-1 at the interval but not long after the hosts scored a third goal, Sunderland were reduced to 10 men after captain Aiden McGeady was sent off.

Already on a booking, the Irishman went in late on an opposition player and the referee did not hesitate to brandish a second yellow card in the space of 10 minutes to the winger.

It summed up Sunderland’s day and they went on to concede two more time with the man disadvantage – and fans took their frustrations out on McGeady following his decision to lunge in wildly and get sent off.


