‘Embarrassing’, ‘Should not be starting games for us’ – Many Sunderland fans rip into player following Rotherham drubbing

Just a few weeks after they were battered 4-0 on the road against Portsmouth, Sunderland fans probably didn’t think it could get much worse after their trip to Fratton Park.

But they were very wrong as yesterday’s away clash with Rotherham United delivered more misery for the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson’s side had obtained back-to-back victories in the league away from home against Gillingham and Crewe Alexandra to banish that defeat against Pompey to the history books but a loss against lowly Charlton Athletic last week wasn’t what the doctor ordered.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Sunderland players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Seb Larsson AIK Copenhagen Molde Aalborg

And neither was what happened against the Millers as Johnson’s side were punished heavily in the form of a 5-1 defeat.

It was only 2-1 at the interval but not long after the hosts scored a third goal, Sunderland were reduced to 10 men after captain Aiden McGeady was sent off.

Already on a booking, the Irishman went in late on an opposition player and the referee did not hesitate to brandish a second yellow card in the space of 10 minutes to the winger.

It summed up Sunderland’s day and they went on to concede two more time with the man disadvantage – and fans took their frustrations out on McGeady following his decision to lunge in wildly and get sent off.

That really is disgraceful from McGeady. Absolutely ridiculous from a senior pro and the captain. Unprofessional and moronic. Backs to the wall struggling badly and you do that. — Wise Men Say Podcast (@WiseMenSayPod) October 30, 2021

Stupid from mcgeady. Disappointing doesn't even begin to describe this… — Black Cat Yank🔴⚪ (@M_Coan47) October 30, 2021

McGeady should not be starting games for us this season. — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) October 30, 2021

Sums today up and McGeady over the last few games. Senseless and needless. Awful day. Just hope it doesn't get embarrassing now! #SAFC — Andrew (@tongey93) October 30, 2021

Let’s talk about McGeady for a sec. The most experienced player on the pitch goes and does that. Elephant in the room, he’s been very poor this season following new contract. #SAFC https://t.co/aEeSCVrfg4 — Graeme Atkinson (@_GraemeAtkinson) October 30, 2021

Mcgeady…. Finished in my opinion #safc — Will (@wdt0_0) October 30, 2021

McGeady just couldn’t be bothered anymore. Pathetic — Connor Smith (@ConnorSAFC1994) October 30, 2021

McGeady needs the captain band stripped from him. Embarrassing today #SAFC — 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘮𝘢𝘯 (@JosephSpeckman) October 30, 2021