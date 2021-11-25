‘Embarrassing’, ‘Shambles tonight’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent events

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Joe Allen being sent off during their 1-0 defeat to Bristol City last night at Ashton Gate in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Potters eventually lost the game 1-0 in what was a largely poor night for Michael O’Neill’s side as they fell behind some of their rivals in the early race for a play-off spot.

Allen saw himself sent off for a second bookable offence deep into stoppage time to complete a frustrating evening for the Stoke-on-Trent side as they returned home empty handed.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Stoke City faithful to react to the referee’s decision to send Allen off, with many voicing their opinions on social media not long after the incident occurred.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Allen took an early bath.

Ref shook his head til the Bristol players reminded him hes on a yellow! — ThatDrunkenDwarf (@TDDwarf) November 24, 2021

embarrassing captains performance, sawyers fault for giving the ball away too — george (@StokeyyG2) November 24, 2021

Advantage us — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) November 24, 2021

Best part of the night! — Proudy (@RProud89) November 24, 2021

Best news all night — Lucas (@StokeLucas5) November 24, 2021

No need for it. Shambles tonight — Dan Miles (@DanSCFCMiles14) November 24, 2021

I’m so happy — Mitch Adams (@MitchAdams2013) November 24, 2021

he won’t play on Saturday thank god — ian steventon (@ian_stevo123) November 24, 2021

Thank god. At least it means we don't have to watch him on Saturday. — Name cannot be blank (@Rich_Walton) November 24, 2021