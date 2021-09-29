‘Embarrassing result,’ ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Lincoln fans react as Michael Appleton’s side slumps to defeat

Lincoln City continued to stutter in their League One campaign last night, losing 2-0 away at divisional newcomers Morecambe.

The positives have been very sparse so far for Lincoln this season, a side still getting over Wembley heartbreak from the last campaign where Blackpool won to clinch a Championship promotion. Losing in recent memory to an Ipswich side yet to get up and running properly and a Bolton Wanderers side freed of the shackles of League Two, Lincoln find themselves rooted in 17th position. A far-cry away from their exploits last campaign, Lincoln miss key men from this unlikely success story in goal-scoring midfielder Jorge Grant who joined Peterborough United and Morgan Rogers who is testing himself higher up with Bournemouth after dazzling at Sincil Bank.

This latest poor display will sting the most, a mammoth away journey for those hardened 241 Lincoln fans to the Lancashire coast. Morecambe have transitioned into the third tier rather smoothly, Cole Stockton their main man who netted his 11th strike of the season in this one, but Lincoln should be able to do better with their playoff success only a season ago. Scott Wootton’s game-deciding second made that journey back to Lincolnshire even longer, Lincoln fans less than impressed.

With tough matches coming up against Plymouth and Wigan, both in the top six at this early stage, it was no surprise to see a rather bleak fanbase on social media as Lincoln fans reacted to their mid-week wobble.

Terrible, Sorensen and N’lundulu were shocking — Big Thomas ❤️‍🩹 (@UTI_Thomas) September 28, 2021

Embarrassing result, one of the worst under Appleton 😞 — K_D_B_69 (@kevin_barwise) September 28, 2021

There are plenty of words to describe this performance, I have a 'Thesaurus' 🤔 Hopefully after MA has completed his post-match talk, all the players have "Thesaurus's" too… 🤭 3 letter match report – NGE. Match lost, don't dwell, move on, next… See you Saturday 👍 — Fruitcake (@Brie0n) September 28, 2021

Fair play to Morecambe, soaked up our pressure and then took control. We're just a bit toothless. — Adrian Clark is 😷 (@adrianclark) September 28, 2021

Lacking goal scorer options gonna kill us this season 👍🙃 — Jordan (@j_coey11) September 28, 2021

Hopefully don't hear any of the same excuses for this one. Got to be getting results against sides like this https://t.co/3OXqmBOUg6 — Steve Baron (@SteveBaron92) September 28, 2021

As much praise as I had in the last game. This match highlighted our frailties. Going to be a hit and miss season I think. https://t.co/c84MLlkct1 — George Bass (@GeorgeBassUK) September 28, 2021