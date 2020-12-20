‘Embarrassing’, ‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Coventry City man’s recent comments

Coventry City were left to rue a number of missed chances on Saturday, as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Tom Lees’ goal after 67 minutes proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Sheffield Wednesday moved off the bottom of the second-tier standings.

Coventry City sit 18th in the Championship table after their opening 20 matches this term, and are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the defeat to the Owls (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Coventry City boss Mark Robins labelled the Hillsborough pitch as ‘horrific’, before admitting that his side weren’t clinical enough in front of goal.

“It was a really difficult game. I’m not going to make any excuses, it was a horrific pitch but we weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal.”

Coventry take on promotion-chasing Stoke City on Boxing Day, whilst Sheffield Wednesday face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Tony Pulis’ side.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters didn’t hold much sympathy for the Coventry City boss, and were quick to take to social media to react to his comments on the Hillsborough pitch.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Least we played on our own pitch, how's Coventry's pitch? — Reverend Veggie Kray (@veggiekrays) December 19, 2020

Oh dear, oh dear. — Matthew (@matthewtups) December 19, 2020

What's that I can taste…..sour grapes! 🍇🍇 The pitch is the same for both sides so this is always a pathetic excuse from a manager!! — Gareth Niblett (@G_Nibs) December 19, 2020

Better than their playing surface – which doesn’t exist — Matthew Reeve (@MattReeve1986) December 19, 2020

Least we’ve got our own pitch .. — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) December 19, 2020

I suppose he has to blame something for losing to the worst team in the football league 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Andy Taylor (Socially distant since 1987) (@SteelTaylord) December 19, 2020

Would not have mentioned it had they won. Safe trip home Robins 👋 — stephen varns (@stevie1953) December 19, 2020

Strange none of the teams that have won at Hillsborough recently complained about the pitch — Katherine Hallows (@kath48owls) December 19, 2020

Moan about our pitch and you play at Birmingham 🤣 — Fraser Boyd (@FraserBoyd1) December 19, 2020

Just cos u lot have to borrow a playing surface — MyMateMarmite (@MarmiteOwl1867) December 19, 2020

Sounds a case of sour grapes. There were two teams on the same pitch — Paul Webster (@webbo9) December 19, 2020

He played on worst hillsborough pitches early 2000's. — Fraz (@fdaubs) December 19, 2020

Embarrassing — Louis Fairest (@LouisFairest) December 19, 2020