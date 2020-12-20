Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Embarrassing’, ‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Coventry City man’s recent comments

Coventry City were left to rue a number of missed chances on Saturday, as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. 

Tom Lees’ goal after 67 minutes proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Sheffield Wednesday moved off the bottom of the second-tier standings.

Coventry City sit 18th in the Championship table after their opening 20 matches this term, and are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the defeat to the Owls (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Coventry City boss Mark Robins labelled the Hillsborough pitch as ‘horrific’, before admitting that his side weren’t clinical enough in front of goal.

“It was a really difficult game. I’m not going to make any excuses, it was a horrific pitch but we weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal.”

Coventry take on promotion-chasing Stoke City on Boxing Day, whilst Sheffield Wednesday face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Tony Pulis’ side.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters didn’t hold much sympathy for the Coventry City boss, and were quick to take to social media to react to his comments on the Hillsborough pitch.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


