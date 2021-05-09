‘Embarrassing’ – Paddy Kenny reacts to recent Derby County footage as Rooney’s side earn Championship survival

Derby County confirmed their status as a Championship club for another season on the final day of the 2020/21 league campaign.

The Rams knew that they had to match Rotherham United’s result, and avoid defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, and it’s fair to say that it was an eventful match at Pride Park.

Sheffield Wednesday took the lead shortly before the half-time whistle through Sam Hutchinson. Martyn Waghorn then drew Wayne Rooney’s side level on the day, before the Rams went in front courtesy of Patrick Roberts, who finished clinically past Keiren Westwood from distance.

Callum Paterson then equalised for Darren Moore’s side, before Owls defender Julian Borner put the visitors back in front just seven minutes later.

But Chey Dunkley brought down Martyn Waghorn with just 13 minutes remaining of the match, and Waghorn stepped up and fired home to make it 3-3.

Neither side could find a breakthrough later on though, which proved to be enough for Derby County, as they retained their status as a Championship club for another season.

The Derby players were seen celebrating with the club’s supporters after the game. Former Leeds United and Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny wasn’t too impressed with their celebrations though, and labelled it as ’embarrassing’.

Am I missing something here?? Only just stayed up and celebrating like they have been promoted #embarrassing https://t.co/nGArzeaLhF — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) May 8, 2021

The Verdict:

He’s certainly going to provoke a reaction from plenty of Derby County supporters.

It’s not been a good enough season for the Rams, and they were lucky that Rotherham United dropped points on the final day of this year’s campaign, otherwise they would have been relegated.

The celebrations were jubilant, but you can’t exactly blame the players for wanting to celebrate survival, especially after some poor performances in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

It will have been a huge relief to everyone associated with Derby County.