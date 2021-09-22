Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent events

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react as their side once again failed to win in Sky Bet League One. 

The Addicks were held to a 1-1 draw away to Gillingham in a result which will likely do Nigel Adkins more harm than good as his side remain in the lower half of the table after once again failing to pick up three points.

Elliot Lee had previously opened the scoring at Priestfield for the South Londoners, however a Ben Purrington own goal saw their lead slip just short of the hour mark and in the end the visitors had to settle for a point on the road.

Naturally the result didn’t take long to register with the Charlton faithful, with many taking to social media in their droves to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


