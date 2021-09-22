‘Embarrassing’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent events

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react as their side once again failed to win in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks were held to a 1-1 draw away to Gillingham in a result which will likely do Nigel Adkins more harm than good as his side remain in the lower half of the table after once again failing to pick up three points.

Elliot Lee had previously opened the scoring at Priestfield for the South Londoners, however a Ben Purrington own goal saw their lead slip just short of the hour mark and in the end the visitors had to settle for a point on the road.

Naturally the result didn’t take long to register with the Charlton faithful, with many taking to social media in their droves to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Take the point and build from it. Very good first half. Ben Watson VERY good tonight 👏🏻 get behind the team!! — Elliott Crabb (@EllCrabb) September 21, 2021

Yup… Stopped the rot from the last two games Blackett-Taylor | Lee | Davison were all positives from this afternoon, great to have Purrington and Gilbey back as well — Neil Stevens (@Addickt3d) September 21, 2021

Best performance I’ve seen all season, passed well closed down well and created more. Gillingham will always be a hard team to beat but play like that at home and we’ll start winning games — me (@DOiReallyCareNa) September 21, 2021

LOOOOOOL DRAWING TO GILLS? Get Nigel gone x — CAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafc___) September 21, 2021

Not good enough — George Buttigieg (@GButtigieg4) September 21, 2021

adkins out — jahdbrbskaiehtbrb (@morayseaton11) September 21, 2021

Still in the bottom four and deservedly so. #cafc — Peter Evans (@Petertherad) September 21, 2021

Embarrassing. — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) September 21, 2021

Sacked in the morning — CA1975FC (@garytaylor980) September 21, 2021

Hope Adkins is handed he’s p45 absolute shocking — El (@CAFCel94) September 21, 2021