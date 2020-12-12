‘Embarrassing’, ‘Liability’ – Many Cardiff fans lay the blame on one player following loss to Swansea

Swansea City secured South Wales supremacy this afternoon after defeating rivals Cardiff City 2-0 in the Welsh capital.

Jamal Lowe was the star of the show as he netted both goals for the Swans, with his first coming after just five minutes.

Jade Bidwell’s high ball into the box was nodded down by Connor Roberts, who got himself into a similar position as to when he scored against Nottingham Forest, but this time he was on the assisting end.

The ball ended up at the feet of Lowe, who hit a pretty tame shot straight at Cardiff stopper Alex Smithies, but it ended up going right through him and into the back of the net.

Lowe bagged a brace in the second half after Cardiff were dealt a double blow, with star striker Kieffer Moore going off injured and then Joe Ralls was sent off.

The shot for the first goal may have slithered under the arms of Smithies, but many Cardiff fans are blaming one man in particular for the goal.

It was Joe Bennett who Roberts challenged for the ball that led to the goal, and the Bluebirds left back has felt the wrath of fans online following his defensive efforts.

Check out some of the reactions from the Cardiff fans below – they’re not a happy bunch!

Joe Bennett is a liability — Daniel Hopkins (@DanielHopkins18) December 12, 2020

Bennett didnt even try to head the ball. Yes shocker from Smithies but should never have got to him — Andrew Smith (@andrewsmith766) December 12, 2020

Can someone teach Joe Bennett how to head a ball ? Cheers. — Tom Brookes (@TomWales) December 12, 2020

The more I see their goal the more annoyed I get at Joe Bennett. — Peter Bradbury (@PEBradbury) December 12, 2020

Joe bennett isn’t good at football to focused on his hair — CallumEvans (@CallumEvans21) December 12, 2020

Bin Joe Bennett off pls — maXmas🎅 (@theglxxm) December 12, 2020

Joe Bennett is overdue a big fat mutual termination of contract — Tomos 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tomosb_) December 12, 2020

Joe Bennett that’s embarrassing mate — Callum Owen (@CallumOwen) December 12, 2020

Wtf is Joe Bennett doing — Jake (@JacobPrice1927) December 12, 2020