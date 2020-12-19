Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Embarrassing,’ ‘League One at best’ – Many Birmingham City fans rage over performance of 30-y/o

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been bemoaning the performance of defender Marc Roberts following the Blues’ 4-1 defeat against Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

Birmingham headed into the game looking to bounce back from giving up the lead against Cardiff City to lose in midweek. However, Aitor Karanka’s side suffered the same fate again against Middlesbrough with the Blues taking the lead in the first half only to produce a number of poor defensive mistakes to end up on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat.

One Birmingham player who endured a very difficult afternoon was Roberts, who was unable to provide any real defensive solidity and his partnership with Harlee Dean was too easily broken down at times by Middlesbrough’s forwards. The 30-year-old has not always been a guaranteed starter and with George Friend able to fill in at centre-back could see his place come under threat.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Birmingham City’s academy?

1 of 22

Has Joe Lolley ever been in Birmingham City’s academy?

Roberts has been losing possession on average 16.4 times per game this campaign and only managing to average 0.9 tackles per game so far this campaign (Sofascore). This latest performance against Middlesbrough could now see his regular starting role be questioned by Blues supporters.

Indeed many Birmingham fans were keen to point out that it could be time to drop him from the side over the next few matches. A couple of supporters suggested that he might not be of the required standard for a side aiming to make progression in the Championship.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing,’ ‘League One at best’ – Many Birmingham City fans rage over performance of 30-y/o

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: