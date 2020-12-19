‘Embarrassing,’ ‘League One at best’ – Many Birmingham City fans rage over performance of 30-y/o

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been bemoaning the performance of defender Marc Roberts following the Blues’ 4-1 defeat against Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

Birmingham headed into the game looking to bounce back from giving up the lead against Cardiff City to lose in midweek. However, Aitor Karanka’s side suffered the same fate again against Middlesbrough with the Blues taking the lead in the first half only to produce a number of poor defensive mistakes to end up on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat.

One Birmingham player who endured a very difficult afternoon was Roberts, who was unable to provide any real defensive solidity and his partnership with Harlee Dean was too easily broken down at times by Middlesbrough’s forwards. The 30-year-old has not always been a guaranteed starter and with George Friend able to fill in at centre-back could see his place come under threat.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Birmingham City’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Joe Lolley ever been in Birmingham City’s academy? Yes No

Roberts has been losing possession on average 16.4 times per game this campaign and only managing to average 0.9 tackles per game so far this campaign (Sofascore). This latest performance against Middlesbrough could now see his regular starting role be questioned by Blues supporters.

Indeed many Birmingham fans were keen to point out that it could be time to drop him from the side over the next few matches. A couple of supporters suggested that he might not be of the required standard for a side aiming to make progression in the Championship.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Roberts must be the weakest CB we have ever had. Forever outmuscled, and that’s a pretty bad trait to have when you’re constantly outpaced too. — PragmaticBluenose (@Pragmatic_Blues) December 19, 2020

Neither Dean or Roberts are good enough IMO — Mark Jarratt (@shizz1960) December 19, 2020

He’s league 1 at best — Jim Rider (@jimridermusic) December 19, 2020

Karanka loves playing Roberts for his height, but we’re losing defensive organisation and solidify as a result. It isn’t worth it #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) December 19, 2020

Whilst he hasn’t made any clear cut errors, it’s clear to see our defence is considerably weaker with Roberts instead of Friend at CB #bcfc — Joe Hinton (@joephinton) December 19, 2020

Embarrassing some of these players aren’t fit to wear the shirt. Pedersen and Roberts are two of them #bcfc — Blues News (@bluesnewsgold) December 19, 2020

League 1 defender at best — Hickey (@JackHickstar) December 19, 2020