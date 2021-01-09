‘Embarrassing’, ‘Laughing stock’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume as player departure is confirmed

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been reacting to the Reds confirming that defender Nicholas Ioannou has been allowed to leave the City Ground on loan to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

The left-back only arrived at Nottingham Forest in the summer and signed a four-year deal to provide some real competition for Yuri Ribeiro at left-back. However, the 25-year-old only managed to make five appearances for the Reds during the first-half of the campaign and had not appeared since being sent off in a 1-1 draw against Luton Town back in October (Sofascore).

Ioannou showed fleeting glimpses of his ability during his limited time on the field for Forest, but he appeared to have lost the trust of Chris Hughton after his dismissal against Luton. That saw him left of the squad at times and meant that a potential January move away from the City Ground was always going to be a possibility.

The defender becomes the latest of a list of players who have been signed by Nottingham Forest over recent transfer windows only to then leave the club shortly afterwards. That is starting to raise questions from supporters over the club’s recruitment strategy and whether they need to make changes in that area.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were left frustrated over the club’s confirmation of his departure, and there were even some supporters who were keen to point that the defender was not a bad performer for them during his limited appearances.

Not a bad player but the club cannot continue with this rudderless scattergun approach to building a squad. Give Gary Brazil the wheel, give us some structure. #NFFC — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) January 8, 2021

Looked really decent!! I don't understand how he's not got in the squad when we've had far worse performances from other players!

Good luck!! — Ted Bromley-Hall (@TJBH) January 8, 2021

The circus that is this clubs transfer policy continues. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — I was in the top one (@Iwasinthetopon1) January 8, 2021

He was fairly decent until the red card at Luton, then people seemed to turn on him. Would rather have him as a backup to Ribeiro than Blackett or Bong….. #nffc https://t.co/YCHLmrgfKO — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) January 8, 2021

Bit embarrassing this. 4 year deal. Played 4 games. Off out on loan. If this doesn’t scream out we need to sort our recruiting then I don’t know what does. #nffc https://t.co/Kit5NipNUI — Scott Lee Helmkay (@Helmkay6) January 8, 2021

Genuinely what was the point in signing him? Worst run club in the country, woeful https://t.co/F9NiCh2EAg — Brad (@Bradley_Hunt) January 8, 2021