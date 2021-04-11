Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Hopeless’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to worrying reveal

Published

7 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town were held to a second successive 0-0 draw, with MK Dons picking up a point at Portman Road yesterday.

Whilst that’s not a disastrous result in isolation, it was another forgettable performance from Paul Cook’s side, who failed to register a shot on target in the game.

Incredibly, they did the same against Rochdale last week, meaning they haven’t had an effort on goal for over 215 minutes.

The blame for that doesn’t rest entirely on Cook, although he hasn’t made the start many had hoped he would, as it also highlights the scale of the task facing him to rebuild the club in the summer.

News of Marcus Evans selling the club in the week brought a lot of optimism to Portman Road, and fans will be hopeful that they can kick-on in the years to come.

Can you name these 12 Ipswich Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12

Who is this Ipswich player?

However, the problems right now are clear to see, with a play-off finish looking unlikely the way the team are playing.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the reveal from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Hopeless’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to worrying reveal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: