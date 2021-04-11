‘Embarrassing’, ‘Hopeless’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to worrying reveal

Ipswich Town were held to a second successive 0-0 draw, with MK Dons picking up a point at Portman Road yesterday.

Whilst that’s not a disastrous result in isolation, it was another forgettable performance from Paul Cook’s side, who failed to register a shot on target in the game.

Incredibly, they did the same against Rochdale last week, meaning they haven’t had an effort on goal for over 215 minutes.

REPORT: It's now 215 minutes without a shot on target for #itfc That's pathetichttps://t.co/OPlpYePHiq — Andy Warren (@AndyWarren_) April 10, 2021

The blame for that doesn’t rest entirely on Cook, although he hasn’t made the start many had hoped he would, as it also highlights the scale of the task facing him to rebuild the club in the summer.

News of Marcus Evans selling the club in the week brought a lot of optimism to Portman Road, and fans will be hopeful that they can kick-on in the years to come.

Can you name these 12 Ipswich Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this Ipswich player? Luke Chambers Will Norris Cole Skuse Alan Judge

However, the problems right now are clear to see, with a play-off finish looking unlikely the way the team are playing.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the reveal from Twitter…

Who cares ? It’s all about next season. Roll on the summer and the transfer window. Defence is fine but midfield and attack needs some serious work. It is what it is but the person responsible has long gone. The future is bright #itfc — richard evans (@63blueevans) April 10, 2021

OFFICIAL: We are the most boring team to watch in England. — Ali Mitchell (@admitchell3086) April 10, 2021

Embarrassing — Lee (@EDWARDS85L) April 10, 2021

It’s not even pathetic, it’s far worse than that. Cannot believe so many of these players are playing for their future and yet they unable to shoot between 3 white posts in that amount of time, staggering — RobD1977 (@RDearsley77) April 10, 2021

Only 215! It feels like it’s been much longer than that — Ben Groom “Professional lazyman” (@thatCFguy) April 11, 2021