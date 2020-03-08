‘Embarrassing’, ‘Going down’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react to weekend thrashing

Hull City were thrashed on Saturday as they lost 5-1 to fellow relegation strugglers Stoke City at The Bet 365 Stadium.

The Tigers were second best from the start and found themselves 3-0 down at half-time after what had been an atrocious first 45 minutes.

It didn’t get any better in the second-half and there is now strong potential and possibility that they could well be finding themselves playing in League One next season.

It was a damaging defeat, and will do nothing to the already fragile confidence of the players at the club. Hull have now lost nine of their last 11 games, and are just one place above the drop zone after an awful set of results.

Grant McCann’s squad face Charlton Athletic next at the KC Stadium, in what has all the billings to be a relegation classic, with the Addicks currently in the bottom three.

Here’s how Hull supporters reacted to the result against Stoke on Saturday…

If McCann isn’t gone on Monday, I’m going to physically remove him from the training ground myself. — McCann Out (@Notchrishelm) March 7, 2020

We don't need reminding… embarrassing — JR ⚫🔶️ (@JJRHCAFC) March 7, 2020

I thought Dowie was a total clown and the most incompetent in the clubs history, time for a rethink. Phil Brown and Ian Ashbee in by Monday morning please! Otherwise it’s a one way ticket to League 1. — LeeDolman (@lee_dolman) March 7, 2020

McCann has to go — Kingy (@1904Tigers) March 7, 2020

McCaan has got to go he is out of his depth. Saying that owners won't back the club. Hope Hull survive but going to be a hard slog till end of season. Come on Hull. — Jbk1 (@Jbk113) March 7, 2020

We are going down so we are going down💔🎶 — Rodrigo🤦‍♂️ (@Rodrigo19892247) March 7, 2020

Predictable. — Antony Coulson (@coulson_antony) March 7, 2020