Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Going down’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react to weekend thrashing

Published

30 mins ago

on

Hull City were thrashed on Saturday as they lost 5-1 to fellow relegation strugglers Stoke City at The Bet 365 Stadium.

The Tigers were second best from the start and found themselves 3-0 down at half-time after what had been an atrocious first 45 minutes.

It didn’t get any better in the second-half and there is now strong potential and possibility that they could well be finding themselves playing in League One next season.

It was a damaging defeat, and will do nothing to the already fragile confidence of the players at the club. Hull have now lost nine of their last 11 games, and are just one place above the drop zone after an awful set of results.

Grant McCann’s squad face Charlton Athletic next at the KC Stadium, in what has all the billings to be a relegation classic, with the Addicks currently in the bottom three.

Here’s how Hull supporters reacted to the result against Stoke on Saturday…

Can you get 100% in this Hull City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Which Hull star finished as their top scorer for the 07/08 season?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Going down’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react to weekend thrashing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: