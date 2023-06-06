Gareth Ainsworth has been speaking openly about the Championship next season as he puts plans in place for his first pre-season with Queens Park Rangers.

Ainsworth detailed QPR's plans for next season, appearing on Johnny Owen & Friends on talkSPORT over the weekend.

Ainsworth will be hoping he gets the time to get things right at Loftus Road after a bumpy start to his tenure as manager. Since arriving in February, the former Wycombe Wanderers manager has won just 11 points from a possible 39, narrowly avoiding relegation to League One.

With a pre-season to plan, the opportunity to imprint his style into the players and the chance to bring new recruits into the side, Ainsworth will be looking forward to the challenges ahead.

However, in speaking to Jonny Owen about their upcoming plans, Ainsworth detailed the challenges that lie ahead, as well as what looks to be an incredibly competitive Championship next season.

Ainsworth suggests there are no 'small teams' left in the Championship, before taking aim at smaller clubs like Rotherham, Wigan, Blackpool and Wycombe.

What has Ainsworth said?

In footage shared by talkSPORT, Ainsworth details how difficult the Championship is looking next season, with several established sides competing in the division next season.

In detailing the competitiveness of the division, Ainsworth says: "It's going to be tough. Have you seen that Championship by the way?

"Where's the small teams gone? Where have they gone? No disrespect, Rotherham are still in there. I think that could be a smaller team than everyone else.

"Where's your Wigan's, your Blackpool's? Where's your Wycombe's? There is none anymore.

"Sheffield Wednesday have come up, Ipswich have come up, Leicester have come down, Leeds have come down, Southampton have come down. I am scared."

However, supporters haven't reacted too kindly to him suggesting the likes of Rotherham, Wigan and Blackpool are small teams, with these fans expressing their disagreement with Ainsworth.

One fan urged him to add QPR to the list of "small clubs".

Another labelled his scared comments an embarrassment.

One stated his comments on Rotherham could come back to bite him.

One fan pointed out how he'd called Wycombe - his ex-club - small.

This QPR fan makes a very important point.

This fan reminded him of last season's results.

It's safe to say the comments haven't made QPR supporters optimistic about the season ahead.

Will Ainsworth succeed at QPR?

Ainsworth failed to pull up trees last season with his style of play and results. Despite this though, he did guide the club to safety and at least deserves the chance next season to put his stamp on this team.

There will be question marks over the future of some players as well. Rob Dickie is already on his way out of the club, with the futures of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair likely to be up in the air, along with Lyndon Dykes who failed to agree a new contract.

It's a huge task for Ainsworth over the next few weeks in, not only convincing key players to stay, but also getting them motivated in what will be a tough season ahead.