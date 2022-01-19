‘Embarrassing’, ‘Expected’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Fulham result

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s hefty 6-2 defeat away at Fulham last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blues were well beaten by one of the second division’s inform sides last night as they took a heavy pasting for failing to find the same levels as their opponents.

Things just got worse and worse for Lee Bowyer’s men as they left West London on the back of a frankly embarrassing scoreline which will have registered withy plenty of other sides across the league.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Birmingham City faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on what was a night to forget for the men from the Midlands.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Jude Bellingham? Yes No

Here we take a look at some of the best responses to the result from the supporters on Twitter.

Could of been worse, conceding 6 goals is shocking but Bristol and reading both did the same since the start of 2022, can’t be every team that’s poor. Scored 2 brilliant goals and we were in the game for that second half, only real positive to take us that we drew the second half — Adam (@AdamPease12) January 18, 2022

Played a fantastic attacking side,no shame losing there.

A few poor decisions from the officials.KRO#BSHLOUT — David Rao (@DavidRao_Bcfc) January 18, 2022

Reports of Alfie Mawson and Antony Knockaert running away from Lee Bowyer down the tunnel — Rob Moore (@Robmozz1) January 18, 2022

Badly need some new signings asap with the next three games we have left. 3-4 new players minimum need to come in. Fulham were too good. Sadly as previous years it’s the teams in the bottom half we need to pick up points from #bcfc #BSHLOUT — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) January 18, 2022

Embarrassing the lot of you. — Ryan Seal (@ryanbcfc94) January 18, 2022

Nothing less than expected. Surprised we scored 2 goals. Just scrap the 352. 433 looked much more comfortable and we actually managed to string a couple of attacks together at times — Jordan (@Jssstan) January 18, 2022

To be fair, I’d rather sit through that again that the Plymouth performance. At least we had a go. — Peter Elson (@PeterElson1983) January 18, 2022

Dusted, our club is dusted — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) January 18, 2022

Least we scored this time lads x — eden 💫 (@filmedbyeden) January 18, 2022