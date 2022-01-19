Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Expected’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Fulham result

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s hefty 6-2 defeat away at Fulham last night in the Sky Bet Championship. 

The Blues were well beaten by one of the second division’s inform sides last night as they took a heavy pasting for failing to find the same levels as their opponents.

Things just got worse and worse for Lee Bowyer’s men as they left West London on the back of a frankly embarrassing scoreline which will have registered withy plenty of other sides across the league.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Birmingham City faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on what was a night to forget for the men from the Midlands.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Birmingham City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25

Jude Bellingham?

Here we take a look at some of the best responses to the result from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Expected’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Fulham result

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: