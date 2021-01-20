‘Embarrassing every week!’ – Many Sunderland fans react to midfielder’s comments after Plymouth defeat

Sunderland missed the opportunity to climb into the top-six for the first time since November following defeat to Plymouth on Tuesday night.

Lee Johnson’s team were on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but were defeated by a team that had previously been winless on the road in League One.

Aiden O’Brien’s glancing second-half header, his first league goal for the Black Cats, had cancelled out Adam Lewis’ early opener, but Joe Edwards put Plymouth back ahead just before the hour mark with an excellent finish into the top-corner.

The result saw Sunderland drop back down to 9th in the table, and leaves the North East outfit without a home league victory since beating Ipswich at the beginning of November, although they’ll be hoping to set the records straight when they host Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Captain Max Power spoke to Sunderland’s social channels after the game, and you can see how the Stadium of Light faithful have been reacting on Twitter to his post-match comments.

It’s fair to say they were less than impressed as you can see by some of the replies we’ve managed to find below:

Max we weren't good enough improvement is needed and fast — Blackcats 🐈🔴⚪ Safc team of disappointment 💙 💙 (@Safcrednwhite73) January 19, 2021

Churns out the same excuses every week. The facts are, none of them are good enough. They think because they play for sunderland in L1 then they don't have to try. Embarrassing every week!! — Andy Davison (@JustAndy8484) January 20, 2021

“We’ve got a really good squad here” – no Max, we haven’t. You’re all absolute dross. — Gaz Fisher (@GazJFisher) January 19, 2021

a "lack of concentration" wasn't the problem. they only had 3 shots and scored 2 of them, with only had 37% possession as well. that's just terrible defending. if they'd made more effort to attack (particularly down our left) and created more chances they would have scored more — it wasn't me (@it_w4snt_me) January 19, 2021

whining about the ball being out of play, try being able to play a good enough pass that stays in play problem solved — Joseph Thompson (@Joseph_Thomps0n) January 19, 2021

Any chance you can actually find a Sunderland player with your passing — P (@justpassing73) January 19, 2021

Got a really good squad.What planets he on.😷🤡👍 — Keith Blanchard (@grumpyblanch) January 19, 2021

Do you mean yet another disappointing night — Brian Parker (@cannylad53) January 19, 2021