Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Embarrassing every week!’ – Many Sunderland fans react to midfielder’s comments after Plymouth defeat

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland missed the opportunity to climb into the top-six for the first time since November following defeat to Plymouth on Tuesday night.

Lee Johnson’s team were on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but were defeated by a team that had previously been winless on the road in League One.

Aiden O’Brien’s glancing second-half header, his first league goal for the Black Cats, had cancelled out Adam Lewis’ early opener, but Joe Edwards put Plymouth back ahead just before the hour mark with an excellent finish into the top-corner.

Quiz: The top 16 Sunderland record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16

Jordan Pickford - £25m?

The result saw Sunderland drop back down to 9th in the table, and leaves the North East outfit without a home league victory since beating Ipswich at the beginning of November, although they’ll be hoping to set the records straight when they host Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Captain Max Power spoke to Sunderland’s social channels after the game, and you can see how the Stadium of Light faithful have been reacting on Twitter to his post-match comments.

It’s fair to say they were less than impressed as you can see by some of the replies we’ve managed to find below:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing every week!’ – Many Sunderland fans react to midfielder’s comments after Plymouth defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: