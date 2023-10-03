Highlights Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri should sell the club as fan anger grows, as it seems there has been a disconnect for some time.

Chansiri's statements and lack of additional funding have been embarrassing and damaging to the club's image.

The club needs to be sold to move forward, but for now, they need to focus on improving on the pitch and getting results.

Adrian Clarke believes it’s the right time for Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club as fan anger increases.

Sheffield Wednesday endure nightmare start to the Championship

There was plenty of optimism and excitement at Hillsborough after the Owls returned to the Championship in remarkable fashion back in May.

However, few could have imagined what has played out since, with Darren Moore having departed, and contrasting claims have been made by the former boss and Chansiri about his exit.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dajphon Chansiri has caused quite a stir with the club over ticket prices

Xisco Munoz was brought in by his replacement, and it’s fair to say it hasn’t worked out since. Wednesday are without a win in their first nine Championship games, meaning they are already six points from safety at this early stage.

Then, after understandable fan criticism, Chansiri released a statement where he confirmed he would not be putting in any additional funding to support the club, as he insisted planned protests won’t do anything.

Naturally, that didn’t go down well, and, speaking on the ‘What the EFL?’ podcast, EFL expert Clarke explained why a quick sale is what the club needs right now.

“That would be the best for all concerned (if Chansiri sells). I don’t think there’s much love there, even though they won promotion last season. I think there’s been some disconnect there for quite some time.

“He’s come out with so many of these statements, he’s very out there in terms of his emotions, and it’s all just a little bit embarrassing. It’s not good for the club’s image, it just gives the impression that the club is eating itself, and it’s not really united. It doesn’t feel like a family, or that they’re a team, between the supporters, the management, the fans. They’re all just playing their own game, which isn’t going to work. You have to be together, so hopefully they can look for a buyer, and move on swiftly. That’s what Sheffield Wednesday need right now.”

Will Dejphon Chansiri sell Sheffield Wednesday?

Whilst Chansiri made it clear that he isn’t actively looking to sell the club, he also stated that he will hold discussions if any serious parties come forward.

That was fair enough, but we know that it’s not straightforward, and it’s also not something that generally happens quickly.

Crucially, there has been no mention of a figure, and ultimately it’s going to come down to money. Many Wednesday fans will be hoping that serious interest does emerge, and despite their struggles, the size of the club, and the potential, could make them an attractive option if the price is right.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Most would agree with Clarke’s assessment that the club needs to be sold, but in the meantime, it’s all about improving on the pitch.

Munoz has not made the impact that was expected, and it’s already reaching the stage where they need to get a result to close the gap.

Wednesday are back in action this evening when they make the trip to take on West Brom at The Hawthorns.