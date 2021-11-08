‘Embarrassing’, ‘Dreadful’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent events

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-2 draw with Stockport County in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Trotters initially fell behind to their non league opponents at the University of Bolton Stadium, with Scott Quigley putting the plucky visitors ahead after 23 minutes, before goals from Eoin Doyle and Elias Kachunga saw Bolton take the lead.

However Ben Whitfield then levelled matters once more in the second minute of first half stoppage time as Stockport eventually held on for a famous draw and replay that will take place at Edgeley Park.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton fans to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Where is Kevin Nolan currently on the coaching staff? West Brom Watford Wolves West Ham

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Trotters drew at home.

Well that’s uninspiring, doesn’t boost confidence for Crewe on Friday, credit to Stockport but this isn’t good enough from a strong team selection… lots to work on .. league form must be turned around asap . — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) November 7, 2021

Evatt needs a plan B all teams know how we play. — Karenbwfcsimpson (@Karenbwfcsimps1) November 7, 2021

Dreadful performance against non league opposition, dreadful home attendance, dreadful policing! Only positive was the Stockport fans! Big transfer window coming up, the owners need to back the manager! — Jason Delvard (@delvardo76) November 7, 2021

Maybe we could try another sport? Hockey? Badminton? Anything really — Wes (@Wesbwfcagain1) November 7, 2021

the membership scheme saved me from going to watch that dreadful performance. thanks membership scheme! — – (@xyrful_) November 7, 2021

Thank you for your report🙇‍♂️ But if you can't beat the 5th division team, the championship is still a long long way off for our team😐 — ゆゆゆ (@yuyuyugame2020) November 7, 2021

Terrible performance! Defence is shocking! Sort it out Evatt and quick! Sick of this tippy tally side to side football! It’s getting us knowhere — Chris Lythgoe (@disco12345) November 7, 2021

Woeful what's going on with this club at the moment, pathetic result I give up with this club can't even beat a struggling national League team with our strongest 11 🤦🏼 — Jack Halliwell (@JackHalliwell11) November 7, 2021

Shocking can't beat a non league team at home. With a full strength team all by 2 players emmbrassing. — craig wood (@craigchilling91) November 7, 2021