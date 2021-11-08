Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Dreadful’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent events

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-2 draw with Stockport County in the FA Cup on Sunday. 

The Trotters initially fell behind to their non league opponents at the University of Bolton Stadium, with Scott Quigley putting the plucky visitors ahead after 23 minutes, before goals from Eoin Doyle and Elias Kachunga saw Bolton take the lead.

However Ben Whitfield then levelled matters once more in the second minute of first half stoppage time as Stockport eventually held on for a famous draw and replay that will take place at Edgeley Park.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton fans to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30

Where is Kevin Nolan currently on the coaching staff?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Trotters drew at home.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Dreadful’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: