‘Embarrassing’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by substitute in Boro defeat

Published

19 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at the City Ground last night and many fans have taken to Twitter to air their frustration at Anthony Knockaert. 

The winger’s loan move from Fulham was extended earlier this month after a first half of the season in which he showed glimpses of his quality – scoring once and providing two assists in his 17 Championship appearances this term.

Goals from Britt Assombalonga and George Saville meant that the Reds were 2-0 down when Knockaert was introduced in the 56th minute, replacing Alex Mighten on the left flank.

The 29-year-old struggled to make much of a positive impact, connecting with just six passes and one cross, while losing possession nine times in total (Sofascore).

His poor evening was capped off by a strange bit of play in added time when with little cover he went over on the halfway line but handled the ball to stop Boro breaking, receiving a yellow card before seeming to through the ball at an opposition player.

The winger escaped with just a booking, though teammate Yuri Ribeiro was shown red moments later, but he seems to have frustrated many Forest fans.

