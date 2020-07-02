Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Many Leeds fans frustrated as Augustin saga takes fresh turn

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United are set to reportedly battle RB Leipzig over their obligation to buy striker Jean-Kevin Augustin if they’re promoted to the Premier League, which has left many Whites fans frustrated. 

The 22-year-old arrived at Elland Road on loan in January but has made just three appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, all from the bench.

With the season set to run until late July, Leeds announced earlier this week that they would not be extending his loan deal past the end of June.

According to Forbes journalist Manuel Veth, Leipzig have been clear that they feel the Whites are still obliged to buy Augustin for €21 million (£19m) – as agreed in the original deal.

It is understood that Leeds believe they can get out of the contract and have cited the fact that the season is set to end beyond the 30th of June expiration date of his loan.

However, the German club are confident that the contract is watertight and maintain that the Yorkshire club still have the obligation to buy the striker.

Veth noted it was time for the clubs to “bring in the lawyers”.

Can you name these 12 Leeds players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12

Who is this Leeds player?

The signing of Augustin has not been the success that many Leeds fans will have hoped it would be and this latest twist in the saga appears to have left many of them frustrated.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Many Leeds fans frustrated as Augustin saga takes fresh turn

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: