‘Embarrassing’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Many Leeds fans frustrated as Augustin saga takes fresh turn

Leeds United are set to reportedly battle RB Leipzig over their obligation to buy striker Jean-Kevin Augustin if they’re promoted to the Premier League, which has left many Whites fans frustrated.

The 22-year-old arrived at Elland Road on loan in January but has made just three appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, all from the bench.

With the season set to run until late July, Leeds announced earlier this week that they would not be extending his loan deal past the end of June.

According to Forbes journalist Manuel Veth, Leipzig have been clear that they feel the Whites are still obliged to buy Augustin for €21 million (£19m) – as agreed in the original deal.

It is understood that Leeds believe they can get out of the contract and have cited the fact that the season is set to end beyond the 30th of June expiration date of his loan.

However, the German club are confident that the contract is watertight and maintain that the Yorkshire club still have the obligation to buy the striker.

Veth noted it was time for the clubs to “bring in the lawyers”.

Can you name these 12 Leeds players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Who is this Leeds player? Illan Meslier Ben White Gaetano Berardi Patrick Bamford

The signing of Augustin has not been the success that many Leeds fans will have hoped it would be and this latest twist in the saga appears to have left many of them frustrated.

Read their reaction here:

Another Victor Orta disaster class 😤 This DOF gets it wrong too often!

Bamford £10m

Costa £15m

Augustin £20m

£45m on 3 donkeys

Add to that the wages their on and others in the squad. Way too risky! big problems too much money wasted. FFP are coming For us soon…😯 #MOT #LUFC https://t.co/Y1PvEkNiIo — Anth Dawes MOT (@AnthDawesLUFC) July 2, 2020

Orta is an absolute 🤡 https://t.co/u3fXK8YyHy — Eric (@EMcLean1982) July 1, 2020

@andrearadri this is disgraceful What a horrible way to treat a player. Its your own fault. I'm sure Jean feels really wanted after being told to go packing. Baffling how the board can get away with such horrible ethics and transfer strategy. You made the deal, you honour it https://t.co/YBJjZX2u9e — Jake (@lufcjjj) July 1, 2020

Regardless of how well the club is doing and how much better it is compared with years gone by, don't try and tell me that we are a well run club. What a disaster. #lufc https://t.co/SCOSJ2PjJ4 — Poz (@Poz89) July 1, 2020

An embarrassing distraction we don’t need once again caused by nobody on the pitch https://t.co/kwKqHeCUUy — Aiden (@aidenlufc) July 1, 2020

It was a big call to commit to such a big fee on an unfit player. Amazing that no fitness or appearance clauses were used. https://t.co/LVX6ZP4Fb0 — I Hate Leeds (@ihatelufc) July 1, 2020

This is the club I fell in love with – forced to buy a player that we’ve already sent back… 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ Sounds like Orta is our lawyer too 🤡 #LUFC #MOT https://t.co/vwAfL99BPf — Tommaso Yorkshire T ⚪️ (@tommy23h) July 1, 2020