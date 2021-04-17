‘Embarrassing’, ‘Deserve to go down’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fume as relegation edges closer

Sheffield Wednesday’s survival hopes in the Championship hang by a thread, after the Owls drew 1-1 with Bristol City at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls went ahead on the day through Julian Borner, before Bristol City were reduced to ten men, after Henri Lansbury was sent-off for a handball, which prevented a goalscoring opportunity.

Barry Bannan missed the resulting penalty though, which proved to be crucial, as Tyreeq Bakinson equalised for Nigel Pearson’s side with just three minutes remaining of the match.

That draw means that Sheffield Wednesday remain 23rd in the second-tier standings, and find themselves seven points adrift of safety, as they head into their final four matches of this year’s campaign.

The Owls are set to take on Blackburn Rovers in their next match, where they could be relegated into League One if they fail to win, and other results don’t go in their favour.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at the draw with the Robins at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Utter garbage. Thrown away points game after game. Maybe get someone to practice penalties as well rather than just rolling it to their keeper. Just a thought. — Lee Abrahams (@a_jackanape) April 17, 2021

Embarrassing pathetic spineless waste of spaces. — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) April 17, 2021

Not even messing, get me in the squad for the next game and we will win — H A R R Y (@HarryMiiddleton) April 17, 2021

Disgraceful performance as per 20 shots and 3 on target. U10s would have a better on target ratio than you “professionals” — Logan (@TheOriginalBinj) April 17, 2021

Actually embarrassed, dropping points yet again against 10 men! Thats two feet into league one. — Luke (@Luke__Munro) April 17, 2021

Sums us up. We deserve to go down. Every player should be ashamed — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) April 17, 2021

That near enough confirms it. Real Shame this season — Rob (@Rob19921) April 17, 2021