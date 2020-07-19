‘Embarrassing’, ‘Attitude was terrible’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are livid after late defeat

Nottingham Forest are without a win in five games after they were beaten by a stoppage time Barnsley goal at Oakwell this afternoon.

The 1-0 defeat means the Reds still aren’t mathematically assured of a play-off place going into the final round of fixtures in the week, although they would need to lose to Stoke on Wednesday with Swansea completing a six-goal swing to take their place.

So, whilst they are extremely likely to be in the play-offs, the recent form must be concerning Sabri Lamouchi.

They were second best throughout against the Tykes, with the hosts dominating possession and creating the clearer chances all afternoon before the late winner.

It’s fair to say that the fans were not happy with the display as they want to see more intent from the team as an attacking outlet.

Here we look at some of the reaction from the supporters on Twitter to the defeat…

We don’t deserve the playoffs we are terrible. Embarrassing today — Sam (@SNffc93) July 19, 2020

Worst performance of the season — Cal🔴⚪️ (@nffccal) July 19, 2020

Got what #NFFC deserved, trying to play for a point for the whole 90 mins. Attitude was terrible. Surely should be going for 3 points regardless. — Connor Levett (@Knuckles_180) July 19, 2020

Why?? 5-3-2?? No attacking intent… let’s try get 3 points, no matter who we play, and what our position is… wins breed confidence, and that’s what we need heading into play-offs… frustrating!! — Richard searston (@Richseo1984) July 19, 2020

Got exactly what we deserved – nothing – forget the home defeats to Sheff Weds and Millwall that is the worst performance of the season — Ian 🔴⚪️🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇷 (@ismith1968) July 19, 2020

Laughable comments during the match: "We're playing for a draw". "..playing for point". What total & utter bull💩. No manager; no side; no player should ever 'play for a draw'. It's a guaranteed plan for failure & defeat. And if that was the plan, why did we lose? Poor tactics. — Peter Ball (@peterbouncyball) July 19, 2020

Attitude was wrong all game. Pretty awful performance. We did not deserve anything to be fair. Don’t expect Forest to make anything easy! — Christopher Weaver (@WeaverChweaver) July 19, 2020