Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Attitude was terrible’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are livid after late defeat

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are without a win in five games after they were beaten by a stoppage time Barnsley goal at Oakwell this afternoon.

The 1-0 defeat means the Reds still aren’t mathematically assured of a play-off place going into the final round of fixtures in the week, although they would need to lose to Stoke on Wednesday with Swansea completing a six-goal swing to take their place.

So, whilst they are extremely likely to be in the play-offs, the recent form must be concerning Sabri Lamouchi.

They were second best throughout against the Tykes, with the hosts dominating possession and creating the clearer chances all afternoon before the late winner.

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT?

It’s fair to say that the fans were not happy with the display as they want to see more intent from the team as an attacking outlet.

Here we look at some of the reaction from the supporters on Twitter to the defeat…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing’, ‘Attitude was terrible’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are livid after late defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: