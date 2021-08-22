‘Embarrassing and insulting’ – Many Luton Town fans react as Jones speaks out following Birmingham City defeat

Many Luton Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Nathan Jones’ post match comments after the Hatters were thrashed 5-0 at home by Birmingham City.

The Kenilworth Road side simply couldn’t deal with what the Blues threw at them during Saturday’s game and as a result they finished the match well beaten in front of the home crowd.

It came after the Hatters had enjoyed a relatively positive start to the campaign, which has included wins over the likes of Peterborough United and Barnsley.

Naturally the Luton Town faithful didn’t take long to react to Jones’ interview after the game, with many taking to social media to air their views after what was a shell shocking defeat.

Quiz: Have Luton Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Luton won more or lost more against Brentford? Won more Lost more

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Jones dissected the manner of the defeat to Birmingham City on home turf this weekend.

"Players missing… Hylton, Berry, Potts – people you regard as strong men for us" pic.twitter.com/yGj4EiB8k1 — Daniel Harris (@Daniel_Harris91) August 21, 2021

Digging the Barrel if regards Hylton makes us stronger, the players today should have had more pride — Mick Connolly (@mad4ito) August 21, 2021

If hylts starts I'm out — Glennbo (@Pig_In_Poo) August 21, 2021

You know you’ve had a bad day if you’re referring to the fact Danny Hylton is out like he might have played today, or even been on the bench. 🤦‍♂️ — Stalte (@Stalte3) August 21, 2021

Takes some effort to produce a post-match interview as embarrassing and insulting as the performance itself, but well done! He’s managed it. — Tom Caldon (@TomCaldon) August 21, 2021

From what I saw (Internet was playing up), we were 1258639,0000 miles off! Why change a winning team??? 🤔⚽🤔 — DAZHATTER (@DAZHATTER) August 21, 2021

Car crash football — Luton Town Football Shirts 🎩 (@LTFCShirts) August 21, 2021

He needs to just take responsibility and say it was his tactics as well as the players. — X (@xanderdayy) August 21, 2021

Every single player should be ashamed of themselves. — Adam Dilley (@AdamDilley5) August 22, 2021

We were more than a mile off — Ben Orchard (@BenOrchard16) August 21, 2021

A mile is generous https://t.co/QC3QFrpNCc — Callum (@Callum_ltfc) August 21, 2021

We were about 600 million light years off https://t.co/92KejBhcqz — . (@ltfcocr__) August 21, 2021