‘Embarrassing’, ‘Absolutely pathetic’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to heavy Rotherham defeat

Middlesbrough missed the chance to close the gap on the top six as they fell to a third consecutive home defeat.

Neil Warnock was livid as his side were beaten by Blackburn on Sunday, in what was a controversial defeat as the hosts were denied a clear penalty.

However, there could be no complaints tonight, as Warnock’s former club ran out deserved winners on Teesside.

Matt Crooks gave Rotherham an early lead, and whilst Boro pressed after falling behind, they struggled to create clear chances. And, the game was put to bed in the 79th minute as Matt Smith scored a penalty, before Ryan Giles capped off an outstanding, and deserved, win in injury time.

For Boro, it was a significant setback, and it continues their alarming run of form.

As you would expect, the fans were furious after the latest loss, with many concerned the team just aren’t capable of pushing for promotion this season.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Should’ve been 5 or 6. Embarrassing — Sam Harrison (@sam_harrison24) January 27, 2021

That is utterly embarrassing — Lewis (@lewisgreenall) January 27, 2021

I’ve seen some bad Boro teams over the years but this lot are in a different league!! That was painful to watch — Leigh Stobbs (@iamstobbs) January 27, 2021

What on Earth was that! — Ben (@benoliver000) January 27, 2021

Utterly pathtetic — Richard Leng III (@LengofRichardll) January 27, 2021

Wonder why no one signs for us? — Fraser🇦🇹 (@Chips19) January 27, 2021

Funny how Pulis was a dinosaur, Woodgate was too inexperienced but Warnock gets away with it. Ridiculous fans — Rob Edwards (@rob8edwards) January 27, 2021