Middlesbrough

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Absolutely pathetic’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to heavy Rotherham defeat

Published

10 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough missed the chance to close the gap on the top six as they fell to a third consecutive home defeat.

Neil Warnock was livid as his side were beaten by Blackburn on Sunday, in what was a controversial defeat as the hosts were denied a clear penalty.

However, there could be no complaints tonight, as Warnock’s former club ran out deserved winners on Teesside.

Matt Crooks gave Rotherham an early lead, and whilst Boro pressed after falling behind, they struggled to create clear chances. And, the game was put to bed in the 79th minute as Matt Smith scored a penalty, before Ryan Giles capped off an outstanding, and deserved, win in injury time.

For Boro, it was a significant setback, and it continues their alarming run of form.

As you would expect, the fans were furious after the latest loss, with many concerned the team just aren’t capable of pushing for promotion this season.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


