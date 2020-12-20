‘Embarrassed of my club’ – Many Watford fans react as key figure issues Troy Deeney message

Vladimir Ivic was relieved of his duties as Watford manager after just four months in charge following a 2-0 loss away at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

But it seems that player power may have won again as the Serb and club captain Troy Deeney had a bust-up which led to him not getting off the bench at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In his final post-match press conference before being sacked, Ivic referred to a ‘discipline issue’ as the reason for not using Deeney, which some have speculated as the striker questioning Ivic’s tactics and decisions.

That’s not a confirmed line by any means, but clearly something went on for Ivic to not bring Deeney onto the field when Watford needed goals.

With Ivic now gone, the Hornets board have seemingly sided with Deeney after CEO Scott Duxbury released a statement on Twitter through the club’s official account.

In that statement Duxbury absolved Deeney of any blame for the supposed incident and confirmed the club will move forward with the number nine being a key part of the team.

That hasn’t gone down well with fans at all, with the board being accused of bowing down to Deeney’s demands and letting player power run rife.

It’s left some supporters feeling sorry for Ivic despite some poor performances, and some fans even want Deeney sold for holding too much power at the club.

Check out some of the reactions from the Hornets fans below.

Sell him — Sam Ucko🐝 (@Sam_ucko) December 20, 2020

So basically , Troy thinks he can do what he wants? Ivic rightfully so puts a stamp on his authority and he gets sacked for it… we are a joke of a club and have treated Ivic disgustingly. — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow07) December 20, 2020

So essentially what you’re saying is the next manager/ coach will simply be a Yes man to Troy Deeney. — Matt Gomme (@MattGomme82) December 20, 2020

This screams Deeney FC. What a pathetic thing to send out. — ¿ (@HobKnobson) December 20, 2020

So in other words deeney is bigger than the club? Pathetic. — chris22 (@CJG_223) December 20, 2020

Troy holds his hands up every week. As long as he does that he gets away with it 😂 it’s so laughable now. More lives than a bloody cat ffs https://t.co/cWCCfUuxBr — J (@aka_JM_) December 20, 2020

Basically announcing Deeney runs the club 🤦🏼‍♂️ embarrassing — Tom Brown (@tombrown_7) December 20, 2020

Buckling to player power, embarrassed of my club today — Dunc (@DuncWain) December 20, 2020

I’m tired of Troy Deeney holding back this club for years, it’s about time we actually rebuilt this club. — Seán Walker (@SeanWalkerSport) December 20, 2020