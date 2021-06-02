‘Embarassing’, ‘Says it all’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to potential West Brom summer deal

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on loan, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Owls are facing a season back in League One after finishing bottom of the Championship and being relegated last term.

A significant chunk of their first team squad, including experienced shot-stopper Keiren Westwood, have been released at the end of their contracts but a transfer embargo and issues over the paying of wages has limited Darren Moore’s preparations for life in the third tier so far.

It is understood that goalkeeper is a position that Wednesday are looking to improve this summer and it seems they’ve identified a target.

According to Birmingham Live, Griffiths is on the Owls radar after his impressive performances helped Cheltenham Town secure promotion last term.

He kept 21 clean sheets in 44 League Two appearances last term as Cheltenham won the title.

Moore is said to be a big fan of the teenage keeper and would likely be aware of him from his time in charge of West Brom.

Wednesday face competition from the Robins for the 19-year-old, with the South West club’s chairman Andy Wilcox confirming recently Cheltenham and Griffiths are both keen on another loan deal.

The links to the Baggies keeper have drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

No brainer cheltenham all day https://t.co/SwydWCF4ri — Caulkett (@Caulkett92) June 1, 2021

Battling it out with Cheltenham. Embarrassing — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) June 1, 2021

Says it all now doesn’t it….we are competing with the likes of Cheltenham to sign players. How the once mighty have fallen — Andrew Sheppard (@fevowl) June 1, 2021

How can we sign anyone when we don’t seem to be able to pay wages its a shambles 😡 — Glynis Charlesworth (@Charlesw1Glynis) June 2, 2021

How can we be going for players? We can’t pay the ones we’ve got! — William Worthington (@willw32) June 1, 2021

Will he work for free? — Dale Haywood (@dalehaywood40) June 1, 2021

Reyt good 😫 — RUSSELL PAUL SYKES (@RussSykes) June 1, 2021