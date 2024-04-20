Highlights Simms is confident & eager to impress ahead of the FA Cup semi-final.

Coventry City striker Ellis Simms has warned Manchester United that he is full of confidence and eager to express himself ahead of the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, speaking to the Sky Blues' media team.

The Championship side are the clear underdogs to win this weekend's game and the whole competition altogether - but Mark Robins' side will be eager to prove their worth and come away with a win.

Having suffered Wembley heartbreak in the play-off final against Luton Town last year, the Sky Blues won't want to feel the same way after the final whistle on Sunday, even if many of their squad members weren't at the club for the game against the Hatters.

Beating Wolverhampton Wanderers with two stoppage-time goals in the last round, the Sky Blues have done a remarkable job to make it to this stage, and fully deserve their place in the last four following that exciting clash at Molineux.

That game reinforced how dangerous Coventry can be when in top form, with their attackers able to be real game-changers.

Callum O'Hare is arguably their star player, having been a consistent threat for Robins' side since his return from a serious knee injury earlier this season.

But they also have other threats who can make a difference - and this will present Erik ten Tag's Red Devils with a very tricky assignment.

Ellis Simms ahead of Man Utd clash: "I want to express myself in a big game"

Simms is one man who can be a threat, having scored a respectable number of goals in recent months.

His goalscoring record has been particularly good in the FA Cup - and although things haven't always gone his way this season - he is an in-form threat that United need to deal with.

Ellis Simms' goalscoring record at Coventry City (2023/24) (As of April 19th, 2024) [All competitions] Competition Appearances Goals Championship 42 13 FA Cup 5 5 EFL Cup 1 0 Total: 48 18

Reinforcing this, the ex-Everton man said: "I’m going into the game in decent form and I’m confident and I want to express myself in a big game, at Wembley, with lots of fans there.

"I’m not looking at the opposition too much. We know they have still quality, despite who’s injured.

"They have a good squad depth, and we know it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m just looking forward to it and I’m just focusing on myself and trying to implement what I’m good at on the game."

Ellis Simms will be a key threat for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United to deal with

Ten Hag and his side have many threats to deal with, as mentioned.

They can be effective out wide, even without Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, with Jake Bidwell, Jay Da Silva and Milan van Ewijk able to play as full-backs and wing-backs.

In the middle of the park, Ben Sheaf has been a brilliant asset and the likes of O'Hare and Haji Wright could also make a difference.

Simms also fits into that category of being a game-changer, with his stature allowing him to be a nuisance in the final third.

Even when things aren't going his way, you could tell he had the potential to change games with his stature and previous goalscoring record at former loan club Sunderland.

Dealing with Simms whilst also having to cope with the Sky Blues' other threats will be tricky - and an upset could be on the cards.