Ellis Simms shares message with Sunderland supporters as he reflects on club’s draw with QPR

Ellis Simms has taken to Twitter to share a message with Sunderland’s supporters following his side’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

The Black Cats were forced to settle for a point at the Stadium of Light as they failed to prevent a late comeback from their opponents.

Sunderland opened the scoring in the 31st minute as Ross Stewart slotted home from close range after QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng produced a fine save to deny Dan Neil.

Simms then scored his third league goal of the season to double the club’s advantage.

Seemingly set to secure all three points in front of their fans, Sunderland went on to concede two late goals in this fixture.

Ilias Chair scored a free-kick for QPR before Dieng netted an equaliser in stoppage-time.

Dieng was called into action at the opposite end of the pitch as he denied Stewart with a smart stop before Elliot Embleton’s effort hit the woodwork.

Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they face Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance on Twitter, Simms has admitted that it was disappointing not to seal all three points in this fixture.

The forward posted: “Home debut.

“Disappointing not to get all three points, however nice to get a goal in front of you home fans.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Sunderland were on the verge of claiming victory in this game, Simms has every right to feel disappointed by the fact that they were forced to settle for a draw.

The Black Cats will need to learn from this experience as they aim to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship over the course of the current campaign.

Having managed to find the back of the net again for Sunderland in yesterday’s game, Simms ought to be brimming with confidence heading into his side’s showdown with the Blades.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.16, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the forward produces another encouraging performance at Bramall Lane.

