Ellis Simms has revealed he decided to join Coventry City because of manager Mark Robins' belief in him, speaking to the Sky Blues' media team.

The 22-year-old has joined from Everton as a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who looks set to seal a big-money move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

His departure would have created a huge void in the side - but Simms' arrival should help to mitigate the effects of the Sweden international's exit.

Already impressing at the likes of Blackpool and Sunderland in the past, Simms will be looking to kick on and continue being an asset in the Championship following such an impressive spell at the Stadium of Light last term.

In the end, the Black Cats proved to be the victims of their own success with the forward's performances for the Wearside outfit persuading the Toffees to recall him in January.

No such thing can happen at Coventry though, with the Sky Blues having the funds to strike a permanent deal for the 22-year-old.

His move was officially confirmed yesterday - and last season's play-off finalists could end up paying as much as £8m for the striker - despite the fact he only had one year left on his contract at Goodison Park.

Who convinced Ellis Simms to join Coventry City?

There are plenty of respectable names at Coventry including Ben Wilson who has become a clean sheets king, Kyle McFadzean who is a calm head in defence, Gustavo Hamer who arguably deserves to be playing at a higher level and Callum O'Hare who may have moved on last season if it wasn't for his injury problems.

But the most respectable name of all at the Coventry Building Society Arena is manager Robins, who has done an exceptional job in the Midlands against all odds.

He was the man who persuaded Simms to join the Sky Blues, with the latter saying: "The conversation I had with the manager [is why he decided to join].

"He showed great belief in me and the Club as a whole are on the way up and it seems like it will be a big season for us.

"He has done his research on me, and he likes the way I play, he thinks I will be a good addition to the team."

Are Coventry City on the way up?

It does feel like it's only a matter of time before Coventry seal a place in the top flight - because they have done extremely well under Robins and risen consistently under his stewardship.

Although they could potentially be fearful of other sides swooping for him, he seems to be committed to the cause at the CBS Arena and this is why it would be difficult to see him leaving anytime soon.

If they can retain most of their other players, sufficiently replace Gyokeres with Simms and another signing and keep Robins, Coventry could win promotion next term and it wouldn't be a surprise if they do.

They are definitely a team on the up - but the second tier looks set to be a bit harder next season with three strong teams coming down and a couple of big teams coming up from League One.

This is why it can't be assumed that they will be in the promotion mix again next term.