Ellis Simms offers insight into Ross Stewart’s Sunderland recovery

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms has revealed that he and Ross Stewart worked in the gym together as they recovered from recent injury issues.

The Black Cats have spent a significant chunk of the season without an available centre-forward after Simms limped off against Reading in September and Stewart suffered a thigh injury in the warmup ahead of the defeat to Middlesbrough that same month.

The Everton loanee returned to action in recent weeks while Stewart is expected to be available for the Championship side’s first game after the World Cup break, which is against Millwall on the 3rd of December.

Having the pair back will be a huge boost for Tony Mowbray and the Black Cats’ play-off hopes – particularly given they played so well together in the initial weeks of the campaign.

It seems they’ve remained close during their respective spells on the sideline as Simms has revealed in an interview with Chronicle Live that they did lots of the rehabilitation together.

He said: “In the gym, myself and Ross are together and sometimes we do the same sessions.

“Sometimes I’ll do what I need and he’ll do what he needs because no specific injury is the same. The injured lads are all kind of together and you are kind of at different stages as well.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Simms’ insight into his rehabilitation.

Supporters will surely love to hear that he and Stewart were working hard together in the gym while sidelined as a closer relationship off the pitch can only help them on it.

That Sunderland have remained within reach of the top six despite missing their two strikers for so long is huge credit to Mowbray and the rest of the squad.

But with their two frontmen expected to be back fit after the break, they should be much improved.