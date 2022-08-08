Ellis Simms makes “massive” claim about Sunderland supporters after debut

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms has claimed the travelling Black Cats support gave him “a massive lift” in the 3-2 win against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Simms made his debut in Bs3 and produced a match-winning display – scoring a brace to help Alex Neil’s side come out on top in a topsy turvy Championship contest.

The 21-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from Everton and will be keen to repeat the success he has had in previous spells away from Goodison Park.

Simms scored 10 goals in 23 games for Blackpool and seven in 21 for Hearts – and he has now opened his account for the Black Cats.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, the striker heaped praise on the Sunderland support at what was a sold-out Ashton Gate.

He said: “It was nice to hear them singing my name, I’ve only been here a week!

“It gives you a massive lift. Sometimes it can take you a bit of time to get up and running when you’re on loan, but I thought I did well today and hopefully I can build on that.

“Hopefully I can keep them singing. It’s a great bunch of lads here, so I already feel settled.

“We just want to kick on.”

Simms’ next chance to impress the supporters may come away at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening as Alex Neil’s side take on Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the EFL Cup.

His first taste of playing at the Stadium of Light should come on Saturday when the Black Cats host QPR.

The Verdict

Sunderland supporters will absolutely love these comments from Simms.

The striker has already made himself a popular figure among the Black Cats faithful and it seems their backing helped him produce a match-winning performance on debut.

Some will have expected to see him used as cover and competition for Ross Stewart but he lined up alongside him against City to great effect.

It seems the duo could be set to cause some real issues for Championship defences this season.