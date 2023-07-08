Coventry City striker Ellis Simms has revealed that he knew he was moving to the right club as soon as he spoke to manager Mark Robins, making this admission on Twitter.

The young forward officially sealed his move from Everton yesterday, with his arrival being a much-needed one.

Why did Coventry City need Ellis Simms?

He wasn't a needed addition just because Martyn Waghorn has been released - but also because Viktor Gyokeres is on his way to Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese side have been trying to get a deal over the line for some time - and they finally look set to succeed in that quest with a £20.5m deal reportedly being agreed for the Sweden international.

With the player not putting pen to paper on a new deal and only having one year left on his existing contract, the Sky Blues were left with little choice but to cash in on him to avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer.

With this, Simms' firepower was required and Robins will be extremely pleased that he managed to get a deal over the line.

What did Ellis Simms say following his move to Coventry City?

This could be a daunting move for Simms considering the fact he's made a permanent move away from the Toffees, a club he had been at for quite a while.

Although he had already been out on loan to the likes of Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland during his time at Goodison Park, making a permanent switch is a whole different kettle of fish.

With this in mind, no one could blame the 22-year-old if he was nervous about his move to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

But he didn't show any nerves when posting on social media - and seemed to be full of excitement about this move.

He posted: “Delighted to have signed for @Coventry_City and to become part of this historic club.

"After meeting with the gaffer I knew I was heading to the right club. I’m excited for the future and looking forward to the new season.

"I can’t wait to see THE SKY BLUES at the stadium soon!"

Has Ellis Simms made the right move?

It seems like a good move for Simms, even though a return to the Black Cats could have been good for him.

With Gyokeres on his way out of the CBS Arena, Simms is likely to be their main striker and the chance to play regularly is something the former Everton man will have to grasp with both hands.

The league may have got tougher with Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United coming down and the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday coming up.

But Coventry are likely to be there or thereabouts at the end of the 2023/24 campaign if they have the right amount of firepower in their squad in the absence of the outgoing Gyokeres.

And with the chance to get back to the Premier League quickly with the Sky Blues, you could understand why Simms made this switch. This move is a good one for his career.