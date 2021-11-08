Ellis Simms in: The best combined Blackpool XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Blackpool are in fine form at the moment making the step up from League One to the Championship with ease.

Neil Critchley is gaining admirers by the week and has produced an excellent first third of the season in the second tier.

Former assistant manager Colin Calderwood left the club for Northampton Town in the summer leading to questions over the Tangerines’ defensive solidity heading into the campaign.

After a rough start, Blackpool have gone from strength to strength with a 1-0 victory over Fulham really kickstarting their campaign. It was a memorable Wembley win that earned the club promotion from League One last term, beating Lincoln City 2-1 thanks to a Kenny Dougall brace having gone behind due to an early Ollie Turton own goal.

Here, then, we have put together our best combined XI from the last five years, do you agree?

Now that is a side that would take some beating, only five players involved who are no longer at the club with the core of Neil Critchley’s squad maintained.

Ellis Simms was an inspired piece of recruitment last season coming in on loan from Everton and in combination with Jerry Yates the Tangerines flew up the League One table.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Blackpool’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many games did Keith Southern play in for the club? 353 363 373 383

Daniel Ballard was excellent on loan from Arsenal, now at Millwall, shoring up the defensive contingent largely alongside the other three players that make up the back four.

Jordan Gabriel was on loan from Nottingham Forest last season but he made the switch permanent in the summer and continues to look like a very exciting young right back stepping up into the second tier.

Sean Longstaff, Jordan Thompson and Bright Osayi-Samuel have all moved on from Blackpool to further their careers and would compliment the other players in this XI very nicely.