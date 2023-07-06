This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Heading into the summer, it always felt like Everton forward Ellis Simms could be the subject of plenty of transfer speculation.

With just one-year remaining on his Everton contract, the Toffees were always going to have a decision to make regarding his future.

The Toffees needed to decide whether or not he was worth keeping around, and look to extend his contract, or, cash in on him this summer whilst they still can off the back of a good loan spell in the Championship last season.

Ellis Simms could leave Everton with a number of Championship clubs interested

With multiple Championship clubs having been credited with an interest at this stage, it seems as though Everton certainly have the option of the latter.

One of the sides interested in Simms this summer is Sunderland, the club that the forward spent half a season on loan at last campaign before being recalled by his parent club.

During that spell, Simms scored seven goals and registered two assists in 17 matches - a return that was enough to convince Everton to recall him, and now Sunderland to want to sign him permanently.

What do we know about Sunderland's interest in Ellis Simms so far?

Everton's interest in bringing Simms back to the Stadium of Light this summer was initially made known by a recent report in the Northern Echo.

In that report, the outlet revealed that the club were not only interested in the Everton forward, but had actually begun discussions with the Premier League side over a potential deal.

It was stressed in that report, though, that Everton were still undecided as to whether or not they would indeed move Simms on this summer.

Nevertheless, at the time, it felt like there was a real possibility that Simms could perhaps return, particularly following a piece in the Sunderland Echo that followed.

The Sunderland Echo claimed that Simms would in fact be keen to return to the Stadium of Light this season given the impact he made at the club last campaign.

However, it is not as straightforward as the above seems.

Their report detailed that Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, and Ipswich were also keen, and other clubs have since been linked, too.

Furthermore, the Liverpool Echo claimed not so long ago that the Black Cats feared they could be priced out of a move for Simms this summer.

This may certainly be the case after Everton's reported valuation of Simms was very recently uncovered.

Indeed, according to The Times' Paul Joyce, Everton value Simms at between £7-10 million this summer.

Is Ellis Simms likely to move to Sunderland?

Factoring in all of the above, and offering a considered opinion on the matter, it does look as though Ellis Simms to Sunderland is a deal that will not get done this summer.

Even if he had multiple years left on his deal, it would be arguable whether or not Simms justified the sort of price tag Everton are reportedly looking for.

Certainly, though, with one-year remaining, the Toffees' demands seem excessive.

Unless that valuation drops considerably, I just can't see Sunderland coughing up that sort of fee.

It's a shame because, even despite the strong competition for his signature, you would assume Sunderland would have had a strong chance to land Simms given his previous ties to the club.

It could still happen, of course, but given what we know at present, it feels unlikely just now.