Callum O'Hare's return to the Coventry City starting XI has provided a "massive boost", Ellis Simms has told Football League World.

Callum O'Hare back firing for Coventry City

O'Hare, 25, spent ten months on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury during Coventry's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Boxing Day 2022.

The attacking midfielder returned to the Sky Blues' bench in October 2023 but had to wait until the start of December to make his first start of the 2023/24 season.

Since returning to the starting XI, the former Villa youngster has netted five Championship goals and registered one assist to help Mark Robins' men into the play-off places.

O'Hare return a "massive boost" for Coventry City

Speaking exclusively to FLW via Sky Bet, Simms revealed the squad has been boosted by the 25-year-old's return and insisted competition for places is "vital" heading into the second half of the season.

"It’s a massive boost for the team to have Callum O’Hare back from injury," Simms said.

He added: "When I first signed at Coventry, he was still doing his rehab, but now he’s back with the squad and he’s a big player.

"In the last few games, he’s come up with some crucial goals and assists, and his work rate brings that extra energy to the team.

"It’s vital he’s back fit because there’s a lot of competition for places and everyone is pushing each other, so having him back gives everyone a boost."

Simms targets improvement in form

Simms has netted three Championship goals since his permanent switch from Everton in the summer. Despite dropping to the bench for City's last two matches, the 23-year-old feels now is the right time to add to his goal tally.

"The second half of the season is where it really matters," Simms continued. "It’s good that everyone in the team has been chipping in with goals and assists, and it’s not just coming from one avenue, as it’s going to help us for the remainder of the season.

"I think it’s the right time to be kicking on with goals and assists, and now it’s all about pushing for promotion, so hopefully I’ve got many more goals to come between now and the end of the season."

With Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton fighting it out for the automatic promotion places, Coventry find themselves amid a hotly-contested play-off battle.

Five points separate West Brom in fifth and Middlesbrough in tenth, with the Sky Blues occupying sixth on 43 points.

A home clash against Bristol City is Coventry's next Championship clash before a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City, who are now in and amongst the play-off conversation after a poor autumn.

If Simms and company can continue their excellent recent form, there's every chance of the Sky Blues cementing their position within the top six.