Ellis Simms breaks his silence after Sunderland and Everton transfer agreement

Ellis Simms is delighted to have finalised his move from Everton to Sunderland.

The 21-year-old was confirmed as a member of the Black Cats’ squad ahead of the Championship season getting underway this weekend.

Alex Neil’s side face Coventry City on Sunday, which Simms could play a role in now that his move to the Stadium of Light has been completed.

The Everton forward has arrived on a season-long loan, having spent the second half of the previous campaign with Scottish side Hearts.

Simms has previously played in the EFL with Blackpool, where he scored 10 goals to help the Seasiders gain promotion from League One.

The striker believes he is ready to take the step up to the second division, and has claimed that Sunderland will be the right environment for him to develop his game.

“It feels great to be here – it’s such a massive club and I can’t wait to get started,” Simms told the club’s official website.

“As soon as Sunderland showed an interest, I knew that this would be a great environment for me to continue my development and a great platform to show what I can do.

“I’ve played in League One and the SPL, so this is the next step for me and I feel I’m ready for the Championship.”

Simms has arrived ahead of Sunderland’s return to the second division.

The club will be aiming to maintain their status in the Championship after a four year absence from this level of English football.

Sunderland visit the Sky Blues on July 31 in the 12pm kick-off.

The Verdict

Simms is a potentially quite exciting signing, with the added firepower an essential addition to Neil’s side.

While Ross Stewart excelled last season, the team will need greater strength in numbers up front.

If Simms can perform as well as he did with Blackpool, then he will prove to be a very useful Championship player.

A goal tally in the double figures would be an excellent campaign for the 21-year-old, who could be in line for a place in the team against Mark Robins’ side on Sunday.