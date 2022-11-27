Ellis Harrison in 4th – Ranked: Port Vale’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Securing promotion to League One via the League Two play-offs last time out, Port Vale have adapted very well to the change of standard.

The Valiants have accumulated 26 points from their opening 19 third tier matches, a points tally that sees them occupying 10th spot.

As we wait and see what this season could possibly hold for the Staffordshire club, here, we take a look at the club’s most five valuable players at the moment.

Note: All figures are taken from Transfermarkt…

5. Gavin Massey – €350k

Gavin Massey is a League One veteran with the 30-year-old closing in on 300 third tier appearances during his career thus far.

Joining the Valiants after a five-year stint with Wigan Athletic, Massey has gone on to accumulate 16 appearances in the league this season.

Proving to be a versatile option, Massey has been tasked with operating on the wing, as a number 10 and as a striker in the early stages of this campaign.

4. Ellis Harrison – €400k

Ellis Harrison arrived at Port Vale for an undisclosed fee in the summer and has emerged as a regular thus far this season.

Proving to be an important figure in front of goal, Harrison has netted seven goals in 17 League One appearances thus far, providing a further assist.

A player who knows the third tier of English football very well, he will be hoping that he can continue to improve his tally as the season progresses.

3. James Wilson – €450k

James Wilson played a vital role during Port Vale’s promotion-winning campaign last time out.

This season, the forward has managed just over 600 minutes of League One football, with the 26-year-old netting twice in the time.

Gaining Championship and League Two experience during his career thus far, this season is his first whilst operating in League One.

2. Funso Ojo – €450k

Next on the list is summer signing Funso Ojo, with the midfielder arriving at Vale Park after seeing his contract at Aberdeen expire in the summer.

The 31-year-old started the campaign as an integral part of the starting XI, however, he has since gone to pick up a hamstring injury that has kept him out for the last couple of months.

Ojo will certainly bolster competition levels when he returns from injury, as it remains to be seen how long he will be out for.

1. Liam McCarron – €500k

Liam McCarron has an exciting future ahead of him, with the young left-sided player securing a loan move to Port Vale from Stoke City in the summer.

However, it has not bee too productive of a loan stint thus far for the 21-year-old, with McCarron starting just two league games for the League One side.

It remains to be seen if McCarron will be given many more opportunities at Vale Park as the season progresses.