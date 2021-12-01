Elliot Thorpe, Dion Pereira, right-back competition: The latest Luton Town transfer talking points

Luton Town currently sit in 15th place in the Championship and eight points from the much-desired play-off positions.

The Hatters, who have progressed up the Football League pyramid every year over the last six years, will be striving to better last season’s 12th placed finish.

However, Luton have embarked on a four-game winless run in recent weeks, picking up a mere point in the process.

The January transfer window opens in a month today, and whilst it appears that not much business will be conducted at the start of the new year, there are currently a couple of transfer-related business that could emerge.

Here, we take a look at two transfer talking points ahead of the window opening in January…

Loan deals on the cards?

Luton have a plethora of young players who are perhaps in need of an EFL loan to boost their chances of getting into regular contention with the first-team at Kenilworth Road.

Dion Pereira was sent on a short-term loan with Yeovil Town of the National League earlier in the year but returned early because of injury.

January could be a good time for him to find a temporary EFL destination as he continues his quest for regular first-team football.

Elliot Thorpe is also a promising young player at Luton who could temporarily depart Kenilworth Road in January.

The Hatters had to fight off several top-tier clubs for his signature, with his desire to play first-team football leading him to Luton.

Area to strengthen

Luton will be looking to get out of the form they are in and continue to make strides towards securing another top half finish this season.

Whilst there are no glaringly obvious positions for which they need to recruit, a short-term loan deal for a right-back could be an option.

Nathan Jones likes to have two players in every position, and whilst Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho could be deployed there, they are much better in their preferred positions.

Bree has played every minute of Luton’s season thus far and could perhaps do with competition, especially with three-game weeks becoming quite the norm.