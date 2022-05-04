Elliot Lee sends message to Johnnie Jackson after Charlton Athletic exit

Charlton Athletic dismissed manager Johnnie Jackson yesterday despite being in charge of the club for only six months.

The Addicks started the season under the management of Nigel Adkins who was sacked due to a poor run of form leading to Jackson stepping up into his first role as a manager.

When he took over, the side were 22nd in the league and they finished the season in 13th place winning six and drawing one of their final ten games of the season.

Therefore, this may come as a surprising decision from the club.

Support has been coming in from social media and on loan Charlton player Elliot Lee was one of those who took the time to send a message to his former boss.

He uploaded a picture of the pair onto his Instagram story alongside the caption: “Thank you for everything gaffer”.

This season the 27-year-old has done well on the pitch after joining on loan from Luton at the start of the campaign having made 34 appearances, scoring three goals and contributing four assists.

Furthermore, with Lee’s loan deal expiring at the end of this year, it may leave question marks over his future and whether there would be a chance for him to return to the club depending on the manager who comes in to replace Jackson.

Quiz: Which club did Charlton Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Stuart Balmer? Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Kilmarnock

The Verdict:

Jackson’s sacking at Charlton was a very surprising one given the amount of progress the team have made under him this season.

Whilst it’s understandable that Jackson has never had a summer transfer window before and lacks experience in a management position, you find it hard to see how his time with the club so far hasn’t justified him retaining his position going into next year. Football is often referred to as a results game but the manager has produced those to back up his talents.

It was an unexpected move from the club and they will have to ensure that his replacement is a worthy one in order to avoid regretting the decision they have made.

The messages from players such as Elliot Lee show Jackson was well respected at the club and that the players enjoyed working with him.

With Luton Town hoping to compete in the play-offs for possible promotion to the Premier League, it leaves question marks over where Elliot Lee’s future lies but the change in manager at Charlton may leave him feeling more unsure about what is next for him.