Elliot Embleton starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to play Fleetwood on Tuesday night

Sunderland look to build on back-to-back clean sheets when they host relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats were frustrated to only pick up a point against Charlton Athletic at the weekend, but it was a positive performance nonetheless that will reflect a lot better if they can get the better of the Cod Army.

It is must win game for Alex Neil in pushing Sunderland firmly back into the play-off mix, and it is a good time to play Fleetwood as they have not tasted victory in their previous nine.

Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady remain out injured, while Alex Pritchard is a new absentee having picked up an ankle injury against Charlton, but there are still a lot of options to pick from particularly in the final third.

Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jermain Defoe will be pushing for a start with Neil potentially shuffling his pack due to the quick turnaround.

Here, we are predicting just the two changes from the side that played out a goalless draw at The Valley…

Elliot Embleton comes into the side in the place of Nathan Broadhead, the Everton loanee started against Charlton Athletic but is still on his way back to full fitness after a serious hamstring injury.

It feels like a straight shoot-out between Clarke and Roberts for who will replace Pritchard, it was the former from the bench at the weekend and that could suggest that Clarke is a bit further ahead of Roberts in the pecking order.

Sunderland are heavy favourites and will be well supported under the lights against an out of form Fleetwood side who are worryingly looking over their shoulders.

Quiz: Are these 19 Sunderland facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Manager Alex Neil was appointed in January 2022 Genuine Fake

Anything but a win would come as a disappointing result, particularly with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle threatening to catch Sunderland in the coming months.

With Corry Evans and Jay Matete pulling the strings from central areas they should have the quality to get over the line.