Elliot Embleton starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Ipswich on Saturday

Sunderland will be hoping to make further strides towards the automatic promotion positions when they travel to Ipswich Town tomorrow.

The Black Cats have picked up 14 points from their last six matches and are denied a spot in the division’s top two by goal difference.

Lee Johnson’s side are certainly on the up and will be confident coming into this clash in Suffolk, with Ipswich struggling for consistency so far this season.

The Tractor Boys are currently nine points from the play-off positions and 14 behind tomorrow’s opponents.

Ipswich will be striving to be the latest club to benefit from a new manager buzz, with Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna being appointed at Portman Road.

Here, we take look at how Sunderland could line up to face Ipswich tomorrow afternoon…

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has started 16 games for the Black Cats this season, establishing himself as first-choice shot-stopper in Tyneside and there is no reason why he will not be trusted again.

Sunderland have recently shifted from a flat back four, to operating with three centre-back and more advanced wing-backs.

Tom Flanagan, Callum Doyle and Bailey Wright are likely to be the three who will be handed starts against Ipswich, with the trio offering a good balance of expertise, higher-level experience and youthful talent.

Carl Winchester has been an excellent option for Johnson to have at his disposal this season, filling in at right-back expertly near the start of the season, but he has recently shone back in his favoured midfield position.

However, he is likely to be shifted to right-wing-back as Lynden Gooch has not trained all week.

Leon Dajaku is very effective in the final third, and whilst his left-wing-back role would seemingly limit his chances of getting forward, that has not been the case.

Dan Neil is firmly establishing himself as a regular starter at Sunderland, with the academy graduate likely to be deployed next to Elliot Embleton.

Alex Pritchard is growing in influence at the moment, whilst Nathan Broadhead is also bang in form, with the pair likely to start out wide with Ross Stewart playing through the centre.