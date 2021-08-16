Elliot Embleton outlines Sunderland ambition

Elliot Embleton has got off to an excellent start in Sunderland colours this season, and is focused on achieving promotion from League One in back-to-back seasons, he told the Sunderland Echo.

A play-off winner with Black Cats’ top six rivals Blackpool last term, Embleton arrives back from his loan spell at the Stadium of Light in unique circumstances this season.

But the 22-year-old has put all that to one side and done his talking on the pitch, it seemed that his relationship with Lee Johnson had been under strain leading to his temporary departure in February, however he was keen to point out that all differences have been resolved.

Embleton said: “We’ve had conversations and all that’s behind us and we can look forward now and hopefully get promoted this year.

“He just said I’ll have the chance to show what I can do and carry on from last season and I think I’ve done that.

“It’s a massive confidence boost coming back from last season, the confidence is high and I’ve just brought it back into this season. Hopefully I keep playing and performing.” It was bizarre to see a Black Cats loanee play a starring role in the League One play-offs to which they also found themselves in last season, but that will all be forgotten if Embleton can carry on his rich vein of form and heavily contribute to his boyhood club’s automatic promotion push. The Verdict To use the cliche, Embleton will feel like a new signing at the Stadium of Light and with his Blackpool experience, almost feels like he could take up some leadership responsibilities despite only being 22. His spark in attacking midfield takes some of the creative weight off of the 35-year-old shoulders of Aiden McGeady and breathes confidence into the side. The Sunderland home faithful can be intimidating for some, even on the home team, with three points the expectation going into every game especially at home, having been at the club from a young age and with the knowhow gained from the back end of last term, Embleton is ready to thrive in League One once again, expected to stay put amidst Championship interest. Quiz: Can you remember the score from Sunderland’s last 15 opening day matches? 1 of 15 1. 20/21 v Bristol Rovers 0-0 draw 1-1 draw 2-2 draw 3-3 draw