Elliot Embleton lays out desire after netting Sunderland’s equaliser at Luton Town

Sunderland Elliot Embleton hopes that he can pave his way back into the starting XI for the Championship outfit after netting his side’s equaliser at Luton Town on Saturday.

Embleton, who spoke to Chronicle Live after the weekend’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, did show appreciation for the levels of competition currently in the squad at Sunderland.

The 23-year-old has started 10 of Sunderland’s 17 games thus far this Championship season, adding a further seven appearances from the bench.

Speaking to Chronicle Live about his desire to get back into the starting XI for Wednesday’s visit to Huddersfield Town, the impressive midfielder said: “Obviously I just want to start as many games as I can and start as many but we have a good squad and rotated on Saturday.

“I came off the bench and got a goal so did what I could when I came on.

“There are a lot of games and you can only focus on the next game really. I wasn’t starting at Luton so hopefully I start on Wednesday.”

The verdict

A player of excellent quality, who has adapted seamlessly to consistent minutes in the Championship, Embleton has all the desirable attributes to start regularly for the Black Cats.

However, with a hectic schedule, and with competition levels as high as they are at The Stadium of Light, it is likely that there will continue to be scenarios where he will have to take his spot on the bench.

For Tony Mowbray, this is an ideal situation for him to have, with those on the bench able to change the game for him, as evidenced at the weekend.

With the World Cup-enforced break edging closer, Embleton will be hoping to gain as many starts as possible.