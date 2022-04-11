Elliot Embleton delivers bold promotion verdict after Sunderland’s victory over Oxford

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has revealed that he is certain that the club will secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs next month.

Embleton helped his side secure a dramatic victory over Oxford United on Saturday by scoring a dramatic winner for the Black Cats in the closing stages of this clash.

Corry Evans opened the scoring for Sunderland in the 16th minute as he fired an effort past U’s goalkeeper Jack Stevens.

Oxford then levelled proceedings via a header from Elliott Moore.

Embleton was brought on as a substitute in the second-half as he replaced Jack Clarke in the 85th minute.

The midfielder made an instant impact for Sunderland as he slotted home after being teed up by Ross Stewart.

As a result of this victory, Sunderland moved up to sixth in the League One standings.

With five games left to play between now and the end of the term, the Black Cats will be looking to maintain their consistency as they look to book their place in the play-offs.

Following his crucial cameo display against Oxford, Embleton shared an honest verdict on the club’s promotion hopes.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Embleton said: “Momentum is definitely building and when you’re winning confidence is high.

“And when you see yourselves climbing the table that feel-good factor and belief grows throughout the camp.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

“Do I think we will get promoted?

“Yes, definitely.

“I did it with Blackpool last season and I know we will do it here.”

The Verdict

Whilst Embleton has every right to be confident in his side’s ability to secure promotion to the Championship via a trip to Wembley Stadium, Sunderland must not rest on their laurels in the coming weeks.

Whereas Alex Neil’s side are in control of their own fate, they cannot let the pressure of retaining a place in the top-six get to them.

Having provided 12 direct goal contributions in the third-tier this season, Embleton will be confident in his ability to add to this tally in the club’s remaining league fixtures.

The midfielder will be hoping to earn a place in Sunderland’s starting eleven when they take on Shrewsbury Town at the Stadium of Light on Friday.