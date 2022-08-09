Elliot Anderson’s situation at Newcastle United amid Burnley/Millwall links: What is the latest news?

After his exploits for Bristol Rovers last season, it is no surprise that a host of EFL clubs, including Millwall and Burnley, have been chasing Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson this summer but it seems they may now have a definitive answer – at least until January.

The Lions and the Clarets are two of the latest Championship clubs to be linked with a loan move for the 19-year-old playmaker, who scored eight goals and provided five assists as he helped the Gas secure promotion to League One in dramatic fashion in 2021/22.

But they aren’t the only sides keen, with reports in July suggesting that 12 teams were interested in a deal – with Bristol City, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Bristol Rovers among them.

Eddie Howe has been running the rule over Anderson during pre-season, with the clubs in pursuit eagerly awaiting any concrete decision over his future and it appears they now have that – though it isn’t the one they will have been hoping for.

According to the Daily Mail, the young attacking midfielder will not be sent out on loan in the current window and will definitely be kept as part of Howe’s first team squad.

That’s due to an injury to Jonjo Shelvey, who has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Anderson will now compete with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, and Joe Willock for opportunities in the Newcastle midfield in the first half of the season.

Shelvey is expected back in November so depending on how the teenager gets on during his absence, the Premier League club could look to send him out on loan in the January window once again.

It’s certainly a blow for the likes of Burnley and Millwall but it’s good that both clubs now have clarification and can pursue other targets.