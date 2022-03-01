Elliot Anderson starts: The predicted Bristol Rovers XI to play Barrow tonight

Bristol Rovers have won seven, drawn four and lost one of their last 12 and will be feeling bullish about their chances of bursting into the play-off places.

Joey Barton’s men have endured a difficult transitional season since relegation to the fourth tier, but they are coming out the other side of that as one of the form teams in the league and a win over lowly Barrow would increase the pressure on the teams above them.

There is always pressure on a team like the Gas in League Two, given their history and the size of their supporter base and that will not have changed since their resurgence up the table.

Barrow have won just one of their last eight and may look to sit back and contain Rovers in pursuit of a point to bolster their survival bid.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that drew 1-1 with Exeter City at the weekend…

Elliot Anderson, 19, has been a very exciting signing on loan from Newcastle United in January and in combination down the left flank with Harry Anderson, Rovers will be a dangerous prospect for any fourth tier opposition.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bristol Rovers players play for now?

1 of 24 1) Chris Lines Stevenage Salford Boreham Wood Bromley

Ryan Loft will be pushing for a start in what has been a frustrating start to his career with the Gas, the 24-year-old arrived from rock bottom Scunthorpe United in January.

Barton seems to have settled on a system and regular personnel that he can rely on, with Barrow presenting a huge opportunity to earn a valuable three points, he will likely stick with those methods that have served the club so well in the last couple of months.