Elliot Anderson starts: How we expect Bristol Rovers to line up against Carlisle on Saturday

Bristol Rovers have a spot in League One on their mind again for next season and with the side currently sat in fourth, they have every chance of accomplishing that goal.

With eight games left though, there are still plenty of points to be won and lost and they will not want to slip up and dip out of the play-off and promotion contention.

They’ve shown no signs of slowing down recently though, winning their last four league fixtures and going level on points with third-placed Northampton.

Carlisle look like an easy task on paper – they’re much further down the division in 18th place – but the side certainly won’t be pushovers and here is how Rovers may need to line up to seal that victory.

If Joey Barton can go with an unchanged team for this game, then you would expect him to do so after an excellent 1-0 win over Northampton in their last fixture.

There were some fears that Elliot Anderson might not be able to feature because of a call-up but the Bristol Rovers boss has since revealed that he should be able to feature at the weekend – which is a welcome boost for the club and he should feature on the left again.

Aaron Collins had a quiet game against Northampton but remains one of the best striking options right now for the Gas. Just behind him, Harry Anderson on the other flank was the man who bagged the winner in the last game and should hold onto his position on the right hand side.

Paul Coutts in the centre is a workhorse and had more tackles than anyone else on the field against Northampton. He remains important to Rovers and should also retain his position if he is fit.

At the back, the young pairing of James Connolly and Connor Taylor were impressive in keeping a clean sheet last time around and will be desperate to put in another superb showing here.