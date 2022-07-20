Elliot Anderson makes admission about his Newcastle United future amid West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday links

Elliot Anderson is a teenager wanted by many this summer after his successful season on loan with Bristol Rovers in the second half of last season.

The 19-year-old made 21 appearances during his time with Rovers and was able to contribute eight goals and five assists in that time.

As a result, the youngster has been linked with a number of sides including West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday this summer although Eddie Howe has been keen to involve him with pre-season training at Newcastle United allowing him to take a view of where he’s at.

Given he was competing in League Two last year and the Magpies have just had a big money takeover, a loan move for Anderson would look more likely as it stands.

However, the player himself has aims to stay in the North East and establish himself as he told The Shields Gazette: “I want to be here.

“I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.

“I think it’s been really good for me [pre-season with Newcastle], just trying to fit into the team, work on the way they play and try and impress.

“I just want to try and carry on the momentum I had. Obviously, it’s a lot higher standard, but I need to try and take what I did well [on loan] into these pre-season games.”

Despite wanting to stay put, the 19-year-old knows there is a chance he will be out on loan next season but if that is the case, he wants to push his abilities as he said: “I’ll explore that when it comes, but, obviously, you want to be playing as high as you can, push yourself.”

The Verdict:

Anderson is a young player with heaps of ability which he will no doubt show in years to come.

However, when you look at where Newcastle are currently as a club, it does feel as though a loan move could be more beneficial for the youngster as you just can’t see him being a first team player every week yet.

Therefore, he would do better from having a season with the opportunity to play first team in and out because it’s worth remembering that last season he only got that from January.

His next loan move definitely needs to be at a high standard though and whilst there are strong League One sides interested, Howe may be more interested in looking at a Championship move to allow him to be closer to the top flight with the Toon.