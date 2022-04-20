Elliot Anderson from Newcastle to Millwall: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Millwall have been linked with a summer transfer move for Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson, per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

After Championship promotion hopefuls Luton Town were linked with his signature in the January transfer window, the 19-year-old instead joined League Two side Bristol Rovers until the end of the season.

The teenager is certainly impressing under Joey Barton at the Memorial Stadium, scoring six goals and notching three assists in 18 matches, and a move up the EFL ladder for the 2022-23 season is inevitable on the strength of his showings.

Preston North End, Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers were name-dropped as potential suitors for a summer swoop by The Sunday Mirror (03/04, page 70) earlier in the month, but now Millwall have joined the race.

Per Nixon’s report, the Lions are said to be leading the pack when it comes to next season and Gary Rowett is said to be a big fan of the attacking midfielder.

Anderson is not likely to make a breakthrough into Eddie Howe’s plans just yet, so another loan move makes sense and the fact he can go into a physical league like League Two and excel suggests that he could do it a level or two up.

Would the Championship be too big of a jump at this stage of his career? It’s hard to say when he’s never been tested at the level before, but someone will end up taking the gamble by loaning him in for the whole of next season – and if Jed Wallace is going to depart Millwall then Anderson could be the man to fill his massive shoes and it would appear to be a realistic landing spot.